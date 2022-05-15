Penn State failed to convert in a crucial conference game against Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Buckeyes 12-3 in Nick Swisher Field at Bill Davis Stadium.

The blue and white came into the contest looking to take the series against Ohio State and qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, but couldn't get it done.

Penn State’s offense started out hot, scoring two runs in the top of the first off of sophomore Billy Gerlott’s double. Ohio State responded quickly and often, starting with a two-run first inning that tied the game at 2-2 after one.

In the bottom of the second inning, Ohio State’s Zach Dezenzo bombed his second home run of the game to give his squad a 5-2 lead.

The Buckeyes’ offense continued to score, putting up a four-run third frame to go up 9-2 on the Nittany Lions. Marcus Ernst recorded the third home run of the game for the scarlet and gray.

Penn State finally got back on the board in the sixth inning when Bartels doubled in freshman Derek Cease on the eleventh pitch of his at-bat to bring the score to 9-3.

Ohio State resumed its scoring in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs to extend its lead.

The Nittany Lions failed to register a run after the sixth and fell to the Buckeyes 12-3.

Buckeye offensive efficiency

Coming off of a dominating offensive performance in the second game of the series, the Buckeyes kept on rolling.

Ohio State put up a total of 23 runs across its two wins, including four home runs, three of which came off the bat of Dezenzo.

In Game 3 specifically, the scarlet and gray recorded 14 hits and put up 12 runs, with Dezenzo driving in five of those scores.

After racking up four straight double-digit performances in conference games, the blue and white surrendered double digits in both losses to the Buckeyes.

Missed opportunities

Penn State stranded plenty of opportunities on the diamond Sunday.

The Nittany Lions left a total of 12 runners on base, more than the difference in the score of the game.

The blue and white entered this contest with the opportunity to win its fifth straight series, including their fourth straight in the Big Ten against the 18-29 Buckeyes.

The blue and white also missed its opportunity to clinch a berth to the Big Ten Tournament with a win this afternoon, but have several more chances to do so — they currently sit fifth in the conference.

What’s Next

After faltering in the final two games of the series against Ohio State, the now .500 Nittany Lions only have four games remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Penn State will travel to PNC Park on Tuesday to take on the 27-22 Pitt Panthers for a non-conference matchup. The two teams were scheduled to play earlier in the season, but the game was postponed.

Penn State will close out the regular season with a three-game series against Illinois at home.

This series against the 27-20 Illini will be their last chance to qualify for conference postseason play.

