Penn State's first games against Indiana this year will have to wait.

Friday's doubleheader between the Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers has been postponed, according to statements from both teams.

Penn State-Indiana Baseball Doubleheader Postponed. Teams slated to play doubleheaders Saturday and Sundayhttps://t.co/8BSjbbJ5Jh — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 12, 2021

Statement on #IUBase head coach Jeff Mercer.Today's doubleheader has been postponed.https://t.co/L2WFXbkqVu — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 12, 2021

The announcement came after an initial schedule change moved the doubleheader up from Saturday to Friday.

The universities came to a mutual agreement to postpone the games "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff."

The teams are now slated to play doubleheaders both Saturday and Sunday.

