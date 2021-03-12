Penn State Beaseball vs. Lafayette, Justin Williams (33)
Infielder Justin Williams (33) swings at a pitch during the baseball game against Lafayette College at Medlar Field on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Penn State won 3-2.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State's first games against Indiana this year will have to wait.

Friday's doubleheader between the Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers has been postponed, according to statements from both teams.

The announcement came after an initial schedule change moved the doubleheader up from Saturday to Friday.

The universities came to a mutual agreement to postpone the games "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff."

The teams are now slated to play doubleheaders both Saturday and Sunday.

