Penn State baseball vs. Bucknell, Cease

Penn State baseball infielder Derek Cease narrowly beats the tag during the team's game against Bucknell on Thursday, April 6, 2022, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

One Penn State freshman earned recognition from the Big Ten on Wednesday.

Infielder Derek Cease was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his performances against Bucknell, West Virginia, and Omaha.

Cease reached base nine times, going 5-for-7 with four walks, on the week.

The Plymouth, Pennsylvania, native scored four runs over that span, including the go-ahead run in Game 2 against Omaha.

Penn State went 3-1 over that stretch, with its only loss coming by one run to Bucknell.

