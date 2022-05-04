One Penn State freshman earned recognition from the Big Ten on Wednesday.

Infielder Derek Cease was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his performances against Bucknell, West Virginia, and Omaha.

🚨 Weekly #B1G Awards Alert 🚨 Derek Cease of @PennStateBASE is the #B1GBaseball Freshman of the Week!⚾ Hit .714 on the week with 4 runs, 2 RBI & 4 walks to help PSU go 3-1⚾ Scored the go-ahead run in the 8th in the 4-3 victory over Omaha🗞️ https://t.co/cEMjF4nQ7t pic.twitter.com/r2iH4sRSSg — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 4, 2022

Cease reached base nine times, going 5-for-7 with four walks, on the week.

The Plymouth, Pennsylvania, native scored four runs over that span, including the go-ahead run in Game 2 against Omaha.

Penn State went 3-1 over that stretch, with its only loss coming by one run to Bucknell.

