Penn State baseball's defense, pitching struggles in blowout loss to Pitt

After losing its last seven contests and as a result losing a berth to the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State looked to show some light as it played its final road game of the 2023 season with a trip to PNC Park in Pittsburgh for a Tuesday evening matchup with Pitt.

The blue and white was swept over the weekend by Nebraska in a series where the Cornhuskers eliminated the blue and white from clinching a spot in the conference tournament.

The Panthers crushed the Nittany Lions 11-3 at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Meanwhile for the blue and yellow, their hopes for a berth in the ACC Tournament remain alive as a few more wins could clinch them a position. Pitt came off of a home series loss against No. 13 Miami, most recently a 5-4 loss on Mother’s Day.

Pitt pitcher Jonathan Bautista began the game with a bang as he struck out the first three Nittany Lion batters.

Penn State pitcher Ryan Partridge followed up with a scoreless inning as he gave up a hit to catcher Jayden Melendez in the process.

Kyle Hannon gave his squad its first hit of the game as he ripped a double to the wall in center field over outfielder Kyle Hess in the top-half of the second.

The game moved along rapidly as through 3 and one-half innings, Bautista had already struck out four Nittany Lion batters. CJ Pittaro was able to hit one right up the middle and then advance to second on a wild pitch. On the next pitch, Thomas Bramley smoked a ball down the left field line and Pittaro scored easily, giving Penn State a 1-0 lead in the third.

Partridge returned to the mound with a lead in hand.

Pitt would take the advantage on a three-run home run by Noah Martinez as he crushed a ball just over the wall in center field, giving the Panthers a 3-1 lead in the third inning.

Josh Spiegel was able to get on base with a dropped third strike, but a ground ball hit by Jay Harry led into an inning-ending double play and Pitt held its 3-1 lead going to the bottom of the fourth.

Pitt earned their fourth run of the evening as Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, native CJ Funk homered in the same spot as Martinez — his 13th of the season. This run extended the Panthers’ lead to three, 4-1.

Penn State continued to struggle offensively as it had only one run on four hits through four and one-half innings.

Thomas Bramley showed off his inner J.T. Realmuto, as he gunned out shortstop Anthony Lasala at second base.

The Nittany Lions showed some life in their half of the sixth as Spiegel crushed one to the wall in right-center field as the center fielder collided with the wall and a runner scored to cut the lead to two. Grant Norris stepped to the plate with two runners in scoring position and only one out.

In the bottom of the sixth after back-to-back singles, Jack Anderson ripped one to left fielder Bobby Marsh and he misplaced it as the ball ricocheted off of his glove and Anderson and Hess both advanced bases, making it 5-2 Pitt with no one out in the sixth.

CJ Funk was able to earn a walk to load the bases to set up Justin Acal for a massive opportunity to bust the game wide open facing the righty in Tommy Molsky.

On what seemed like the tenth pitch of the at bat, Acal smoked a ball to left field that would score both Anderson and Hess, extending the Panther lead to five, 7-2.

Anthony Lasala came up with runners on and hit one right to Anthony Steele but he couldn’t come up with the ball. Due to Steele’s blunder, everyone was safe and a runner crossed the plate making it 8-2 Pitt after six innings.

The Panthers ended up adding two more runs in their half of the seventh as Kyle Hess sent a ball over the outfield wall for a two-run home run, Pitt’s third homer of the evening, blowing the gates wide open as Pitt led 11-2.

Penn State earned its third run of the night on an RBI single by Bobby Marsh, scoring Piacentino, putting the Nittany Lions down eight at 11-3.

With only one out in the inning, Jay Harry stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and an opportunity to really cut into Pitt’s lead. Harry struck out and Hannon flew out to leave the bases loaded heading to the bottom of the eighth. The Panthers held their eight run lead.

Chad Rogers came in and struck out the Pitt side in the bottom of the eighth and the Nittany Lions were down to their final three outs as the game headed to the ninth inning.

Ryan Reed came in to close for the Panthers as they held a commanding 11-3 lead, looking for a much needed win over Penn State.

Reliever Nash Bryan walked out of the bullpen as “Jump Around” by House of Pain was played through PNC Park as he was called in with two outs.

CJ Funk was able to make the final out and the Panthers won in the Battle of Pennsylvania.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE