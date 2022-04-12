On the heels of a heartbreaking finish in a loss to Northwestern on Sunday, Penn State failed to bounce back against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Mountaineers 8-4 on a beautiful Tuesday night.

West Virginia struck first with a triple from Victor Scott II, then an RBI single by McGwire Holbrook in the first inning to go up 1-0.

The Mountaineers did not stop scoring in the third inning, forcing a Nittany Lion pitching change en route to scoring six runs and cycling through their entire lineup, bringing the score to 7-0.

The Nittany Lions answered the West Virginia scoring onslaught in the bottom of the third when Bartels went yard, finally scoring and bringing the score to 7-2.

The Penn State offense added another two-run homer in the fifth inning, this one from Josh Spiegel, the score was 8-4 after five in favor of West Virginia.

Although there were several hits from both teams, there was no scoring from either team in the final four innings of the night.

West Virginia stole bases, and the game

West Virginia’s offense, led by outfielder Austin Davis, was a thorn in the Nittany Lions' side all game, repeatedly forcing their pitchers to be conscious of the runners on base.

Davis was 19-22 on stolen base attempts on the year coming into this contest, and he scored two runs for the Mountaineers on Tuesday night.

West Virginia is the second-ranked base-stealing team in the country, and only added to its total in this game, stealing four bases from Penn State.

Outfielder Victor Scott II is fourth in the nation in stolen bases, and he added another one against the Penn State defense.

The eagerness to steal did come back to bite the Mountaineers on occasion, however. Carson Kohls picked off a runner trying to return to first, handing them their second out of the sixth inning.

Offenses have a field day

Both the Penn State and West Virginia offenses were very active all night.

The contest was highlighted by a six-run third inning from the Mountaineers, as well as two multiple-run dingers from the Penn State offense.

Both offenses combined for eight extra-base hits on the evening, totaling 24 hits and 12 runs, including double-digit hits by both.

After the fifth inning, the offenses continued to record hits but failed to add any more runs.

What's next?

After falling to the Mountaineers Tuesday and bringing their record to 12-18 on the year, the Nittany Lions will have a quick turnaround against Purdue.

The three-game series with the Boilermakers will begin on Thursday night, followed by a contest on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The Boilermakers currently sit at 21-7 on the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play, good for seventh in the conference.

Purdue is coming off a high-scoring win over rival Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 16-15 on Sunday.

Penn State is likely looking for some revenge this weekend after going 1-2 against the Boilermakers last season.

MORE BASEBALL NEWS