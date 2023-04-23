Tension and hopes were both high on Sunday afternoon as Penn State looked to complete the series sweep against Ohio State.

After winning Game 2 of the series 7-2 on Saturday night, the Nittany Lions looked to replicate a strong outing on both sides of the ball, and did just that with a 15-3 win.

Daniel Ouderkirk took the mound to start for Penn State, and seemed to be on his game through the first two innings recording four strikeouts early, but lost control allowing three hits and three walks in the top of the third.

These mistakes on the mound would prove costly, as Ohio State struck first with an early 3-0 lead in the third inning. Two of those runs came on wild pitches by Ouderkirk, allowing the runner at third base to score.

Penn State responded quickly to the Buckeye offensive surge with two runs of its own off of a strong RBI triple by second baseman Kyle Hannon, and an RBI single by catcher Thomas Bramley.

Referred to as “Grandpa” by Travis Luensmann, Bramley has been a staple in the Nittany Lion offense this season, entering Sunday afternoon’s game with a .344 batting average off of 44 hits and 31 runs.

The Nittany Lions loaded the bases quickly in the bottom of the fourth in a wild turn of events. Penn State scored two runs in the fourth, but didn’t record a single hit in the inning.

After an error by Ohio State shortstop Henry Kaczmar allowed center fielder Johnny Piacentino on base, Buckeye starter Jonah Jenkins walked the next two batters to load the bases, followed by another hit batter in first baseman Josh Spiegel, scoring a run and tying the game at three apiece.

Even following the pitching change, reliever Justin Eckhardt walked the first batter he faced, allowing a fourth Nittany Lion batter to cross the plate and giving Penn State a 4-3 lead.

Kaczmar continued his fielding struggles at shortstop as he recorded his second error of the fourth inning, along with a passed ball on a Hannon walk, allowing an additional four Nittany Lions to cross home plate.

The inning wasn’t over yet, even after a second mid-inning pitching change. After cycling through the entire lineup, Penn State safely added two more batters on base on yet another error, this time by Ohio State second baseman Josh McAlister.

To cap off an incredible fourth inning, Bobby Marsh took the ball yard to deep-right center, scoring another three runs and finishing an impressive offensive run for the Nittany Lions with a score of 12-3.

After recording only a single hit, Penn State scored 10 runs in the fourth inning off of three errors, four walks, and two hit batters.

“We’ve done a really good job of chipping away at guys on the mound,” coach Rob Cooper said. “When you have good approaches and make the proper adjustments, you’re gonna hit balls hard, you’re gonna get rewarded, and that’ll place pressure on the other team.”

The Nittany Lions tacked on another two runs in the bottom of the fifth off of an impressive stand-up triple by left fielder Tayven Kelley, further extending the Penn State lead to 14-3 after five innings.

The Nittany Lion bullpen was stellar following the three-run third inning, completely shutting out the Buckeye offense.

After allowing the only three runs to Ohio State early in the game, Jordan Morales and Ryan Partridge combined for three straight shutout innings, only letting up a combined four hits in the effort.

In four and one-third shutout innings pitched between Saturday and Sunday’s outings, Morales has been a star on the mound for Penn State, allowing only two hits across both games while recording three strikeouts.

Cooper described Morales as unselfish and always willing to pass the baton on the mound when necessary.

Other than a Penn State run scored in the bottom of the sixth, the game seemed to slow down as both teams reached into their bullpens and brought out the pinch hitters, as the Nittany Lions maintained a 12-run lead into the top of the eighth inning, leading 15-3.

In an incredible combined effort, the Penn State bullpen would limit the Buckeyes to only three runs on the day, and shut out the Ohio State offense in six straight innings to pick up the series sweep in a well-deserved 15-3 victory.

This series was a long time coming for the Nittany Lions, as it marked their first conference sweep since May of 2022 against the Spartans of Michigan State, along with this being their first sweep against Ohio State since at least 2004.

“This conference is tough,” Cooper said. “Winning a series is hard. Sweeping a series is even harder. This weekend was a total team effort and our guys did a great job. I’m really proud of all of them.”

The Nittany Lions head to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers in a weekday revenge match before returning to conference play at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against Iowa next weekend to continue conference play.

“This weekend means a lot to us,” Marsh said. “We had a lot of guys, both pitching and hitting, that were on the same note and completely dominated. That’s the team that we can be and that’s how we’ll continue to be.”

