The March weather has continued to be unfriendly to Penn State this season.

Due to expected precipitation and low temperatures Tuesday, the Nittany Lions' nonconference clash with Pitt has been postponed.

🚨Schedule Update🚨Due to weather today and tomorrow's forecast, we will not play Pitt tomorrow.The Nittany Lions are set to host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.➡️ https://t.co/O8ZVyYN2G5#WeAre pic.twitter.com/E3650cwUdC — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 28, 2022

The teams will attempt to schedule this game for a different day. The sides are already slated to face off May 17 at PNC Park.

The blue and white's next game will be at home against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

