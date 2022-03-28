Baseball vs. Youngstown St, Ben Kailher

Infielder Ben Kailher (40) throws a ball to first base during Penn State's matchup against Youngstown State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022. The Penguins defeated the Nittany Lions 2-1.

The March weather has continued to be unfriendly to Penn State this season.

Due to expected precipitation and low temperatures Tuesday, the Nittany Lions' nonconference clash with Pitt has been postponed.

The teams will attempt to schedule this game for a different day. The sides are already slated to face off May 17 at PNC Park.

The blue and white's next game will be at home against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

