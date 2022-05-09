After a dominant performance in Sunday’s doubleheader, Penn State took the field looking to complete its first three-game series sweep of the season.

After 11 innings of back-and-forth action, Penn State came out on top with a final score of 10-9.

The Spartans got the party started in the top of the first, scoring a run on a pair of singles and a Penn State error, but it didn’t take long for the Nittany Lions to commandeer the lead.

After packing the bases in the bottom of the first, outfielder Billy Gerlott hit a two-RBI single up the middle to give his team the lead.

This lead lasted for all of half of an inning, as the Spartans scored two in the second frame before adding three runs in the fourth, including a two-run triple with two outs.

Penn State pulled closer in the bottom of the fourth, when Kyle Hannon, Cole Bartels and Jay Harry crossed the plate to cut the score to 6-5.

A two-run homer gave the Spartans a pair of insurance runs, expanding the lead to 8-5 in the seventh.

Penn State chipped away with one run in the eighth, before things got interesting in the ninth.

Gerlott homered to cut the deficit to one, and with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Matt Wood drew a full-count walk to tie the game.

The Spartans got back on the board in the 10th, capitalizing on Penn State errors to take the lead, but the Nittany Lions rallied once more, tying the game at nine in the bottom of the frame.

After loading the bases in the 11th, junior Johnny Piacentino battled for a walk, earning a walk-off win and series sweep for Penn State.

Luensmann falters

Travis Luensmann, who entered the game as one of the hottest pitchers in the country, struggled to shut down the green and white offense on Monday.

The sophomore righty entered Game 3 with a 1.21 ERA in conference play, but was knocked around throughout the outing, surrendering seven hits and a walk in less than four innings of work.

Entering the series finale against Michigan State, Luensmann had gone 16 straight innings against conference opponents without allowing an earned run, but the Spartans quickly ended that run Monday.

That wasn’t the only streak he lost, as the South Carolina transfer hadn’t allowed an extra-base hit since March 18 against Milwaukee, until Michigan State’s Mitch Jebb doubled in the fourth.

Ace up its sleeve

The Nittany Lions finally faced Michigan State’s best in Game 3.

Graduate student Kyle Bischoff led the Spartans by a wide margin with his 1.88 ERA entering Monday’s contest.

The graduate student allowed earned runs in just two of his 18 appearances this year, surrendering just six total runs this season.

It took until the fourth inning for Michigan State coach Jake Boss Jr. to give his ace the nod.

Bischoff struggled out of the gate, surrendering two hits and an unearned run before getting out of the inning.

The graduate student settled in after that, pitching a scoreless fifth, sixth and seventh for the Spartans while holding onto a narrow lead.

Boss elected to stick with Bischoff until two outs into the ninth, which proved to be costly as the Nittany Lions rallied to win the game in extras.

Have a day, Jay

Harry, who has been one of his team’s most reliable players on both sides of the ball, made his mark once again Monday.

The sophomore shortstop has been one of the team’s best fielders, entering the matchup with a .967 fielding percentage on the year, and played up to that standard in Game 3.

Defensively, Harry turned his team-leading 23rd and 24th double plays of the season, to get the Nittany Lions out of trouble in the first and sixth innings.

In the second inning, Harry made a nice snag and tag to pick off a Michigan State runner, earning the second out on a Spartan offense that was threatening to score.

In the batter’s box, Harry went 5-for-7, raising his season average to .333 while scoring three runs.

