After a difficult opening weekend, Penn State hoped to right the ship against a winless Maine side Friday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions did just that in walk-off fashion, topping the Black Bears 4-3 thanks to an error.

Maine opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-out RBI single from catcher Ryan Turenne.

The Black Bears stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fourth after a two-run home run from first baseman Joe Bramanti.

The bottom of the fifth inning saw the blue and white load the bases with no outs. Catcher Matt Wood made good on the opportunity, hitting a two-run single to make it 3-2.

Penn State continued its momentum in the next frame, with centerfielder Billy Gerlott hitting a one-run double to knot the teams at 3-3.

The Nittany Lions threatened to take the lead in the seventh inning, but a well-timed double play helped Maine escape the jam.

The ninth inning saw a walk-off run for the blue and white but not in the way one would expect.

Cole Bartels hit into a fielder’s choice, advancing C.J. Pittaro to third base. From there, a throwing error from Maine allowed Pittaro to round the bag and reach home plate, to win the game, 4-3.

Slow starts

The blue-and-white batters must not have eaten their Wheaties on Friday morning.

Minus its doubleheader against LIU, Penn State has struggled to muster much offense at the beginning of games this season.

Facing starting pitcher Brett Erwin, the Nittany Lions managed just two hits in the first four innings.

The slow start allowed Maine to mount a 3-0 lead and forced the blue and white to play from behind for the first half of the game.

Luensmann impresses

Travis Luensmann may have cemented his place in Penn State’s starting rotation after his 101-pitch performance.

The South Carolina transfer held the Black Bears mostly in check, only surrendering seven hits and three runs through six innings pitched.

The sophomore had eight strikeouts to boot, giving him 15 total in two starts this season.

Luensmann bought Penn State’s offense just enough time to find its rhythm

Matt Wood shines again

It’s hard to name another Nittany Lion that has lifted their team the same way Matt Wood has early in the season.

The junior catcher enjoyed another banner day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

On the season, Wood boasts a .471 batting average with an on-base percentage of .591 and has been instrumental to Penn State’s two victories on the year.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE