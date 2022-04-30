Fans of all ages filled up the seats inside Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Little League Day, hoping to will their Nittany Lions to a series win.

Penn State did not disappoint its supporters, topping Omaha in a close 4-3 game.

The fans looking for action had to be patient, with the teams combining for just two hits through the first two innings.

In the bottom of the third, a base hit from sophomore Jay Harry skipped over the pitcher’s mound and gave the Nittany Lions the lead.

Catcher Matt Wood’s single brought home another two scores and extended his hit streak to 23 games.

After five scoreless innings, Omaha finally got on the board. A bases-loaded single from Maverick Will Hanafan plated one run, followed by a Jack Lombardi blooper that scored two more.

Penn State managed to stop the damage there, throwing out a runner at home to keep the score 3-3.

The blue and white reclaimed the lead in the seventh, as Harry notched his second RBI single of the night to score freshman Derek Cease from second base.

Junior Jordan Morales pitched a near-flawless final three frames, racking up five strikeouts to secure a hard-fought victory.

Capitalizing on poor defense

The offenses were apparently tired out from Friday night’s thriller and took a backseat in Saturday’s game.

In a low-scoring battle like Saturday’s game, pitching and fielding mistakes are magnified even more than usual.

Omaha felt this firsthand when a wild pick-off attempt allowed Cease to go from first base to third.

A hit-by-pitch put graduate student Cole Bartels aboard, and a balk call later in the inning advanced two Penn State runners. The Nittany Lions went on to score three runs in the inning.

When the Mavericks got on the board, they did so with a big assist from the blue and white, who threw two walks and allowed a two-out run on an infield single.

Veteran’s Day

Even on Little League Day, it was the older players steering the blue and white Saturday night.

Senior Tyler Shingledecker made his second start in three games. He pitched a strong three innings and only allowed one hit and three total baserunners.

Next to the bump was senior Steven Miller who faced more difficulty in this appearance, giving up two runs before being pulled in the sixth inning.

The oldest arm, graduate student Mason Mellott, checked in to clean up the sixth inning.

Throwing just 16 pitches in the outing, Mellott surrendered a run, two hits and a walk.

From there, Morales finished off Penn State’s close victory.

Wood stays hot

It’s no secret that Wood is Penn State’s most-consistent hitter.

Playing as the designated hitter Saturday, the third-year Nittany Lion went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

Wood’s Saturday performance lifted his season average to an otherworldly .415, which leads the Big Ten.

With his two-hit performance against Omaha, Wood pushed his hitting streak to 23 games. He’s now tied with former Penn Stater Mike DeRenzo for the second-longest streak in program history.

Wood will get the chance to continue his remarkable run Sunday afternoon when the Nittany Lions play for the series sweep over the Mavericks.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE