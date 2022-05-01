When Penn State lost three starting pitchers, Conor Larkin, Bailey Dees and Kyle Virbitsky, to professional baseball last summer, it left a sizable hole in the blue and white’s pitching staff.

Coach Rob Cooper attacked the vacancy both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, reeling in a number of promising new pitchers.

One of those new additions was junior Jordan Morales, who transferred from La Salle.

Cooper said Explorers coach David Miller had high praise for the southpaw pitcher.

“[Miller] told me, ‘[Morales] is one of the greatest competitors around, and the gold standard of teammates,’” Cooper said.

Fast forward to Saturday night’s clash against Omaha, where Morales had his number called from the bullpen in the seventh inning.

It was a key moment in the game and in the series — the teams were knotted at three and a series win was on the table for Penn State.

“I wasn’t sure how long I’d be out there,” Morales said. “I just went with my gameplan, attacked the strike zone and I’m glad that coach Cooper stuck with me.”

With the way the junior was pitching, the choice to let him carry the team to the finish line was straightforward.

Cooper has even nicknamed Morales “the ninja” because of the way he “comes out of nowhere and gets it done.”

“When you’re facing him, you don’t have time to really settle in because he’s going to come right at you,” Cooper said.

In all three of the innings he pitched, the ninja silenced his competition.

Morales tossed five strikeouts and didn’t give up a single hit, allowing just one Maverick to reach on a hit-by-pitch.

With each consecutive out, the junior left-hander looked more and more juiced — fist pumps and all.

“My confidence went through the roof,” Morales said. “[I was] just being myself out there.”

On the flip side of the ball, fortune favored the blue and white this time, as sophomore shortstop Jay Harry batted in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

“They played their tails off, created energy and they came to battle,” Cooper said. “We figured out a way to finish it off.”

Morales’ three shutout innings earned him his third win of the season, as well as the team’s “player-of-the-game shirt”.

The shirt is an oversized graphic tee that reads, “We might just be those motherf*ckers.”

The quote comes from former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson, who wrote it in an article for the Players’ Tribune before Game 1 of the 2021 World Series.

Pederson and the Braves were underdogs in the 2021 MLB Playoffs, but rose to the top nonetheless, winning the World Series in six games.

“I read that letter to our team and they just loved it,” Cooper said. “They really connected to it, and you could tell that these guys wanted it.”

The blue and white are far from a championship, but the optimism has sparked a resurgence in the second half of the season.

Wood echoed his coach’s sentiments, speaking on behalf of his entire squad.

“That [quote] really resonated with us because we feel like we’re a great team,” Wood said. “We’re a good team and we know it, we don’t care if [other teams] know it.”

With Saturday’s win, the Nittany Lions have won three straight games for just the second time this season.

Now just one game short of .500, a series sweep over the Mavericks would put Penn State on a hot streak heading into final three weeks of the regular season.

“I’m really proud of these guys right now,” Cooper said. “The score, the team, the situation isn’t dictating how they approach it.”

The blue and white found itself in front early and needed to preserve the lead. The night before, it trailed and needed to stage a rally.

In both situations, Cooper’s team showed poise and teamwork in picking up the win.

It seems a week away from Big Ten play has helped Penn State grow into a much stronger team than it was before.

“If [teams] want to treat us like we’re still some bottom-of-the-barrel team, go for it,” Wood said. “We’re ready to play and ready to kick their ass.”

