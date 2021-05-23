Three multi-run home runs fueled Penn State’s series finale win over Illinois Sunday.

The Nittany Lions beat the Fighting Illini 13-4 to salvage Game 3 of their weekend series against the Fighting Illini.

The first inning was scoreless for both sides, but Penn State was able to take an early lead in the second.

With two runners on, Cole Bartels stepped to the plate and hit a three-run home run to left field. The 3-0 lead marked the first time Penn State led in the series.

The Illini were able to get a run back in the bottom of the inning with a lead-off home run off of Penn State starter Kyle Virbitsky, bringing the score to 3-1.

The blue and white extended its lead in the fourth thanks to a Curtis Robison two-run home run over the right-center field wall to give Penn State a 5-1 lead.

Later in the fourth, Penn State extended its lead further with an RBI single from Gavin Homer through the right side. The hit scored Parker Hendershot and gave Penn State a 6-1 lead.

Illinois was able to cut into the lead in the fifth inning thanks to the fourth home run of the game. Virbitsky gave up his second home run of the day, a three-run shot to right that brought the score to 6-4.

The Nittany Lions took a commanding lead in the sixth thanks to a flurry of hits and runs. Two RBI singles and an RBI double from Justin Williams made the score 10-4.

Robison hit his second home run of the day in the top of the ninth to make the score 13-4 in favor of Penn State.

Mason Mellott finished out the game with two scoreless innings of work in relief of Virbitsky.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s blowout win.

Virbitsky does enough

Virbitsky was supported heavily in a win Sunday.

For the fourth time this season, the Nittany Lions put up double digit runs in a game that Virbitsky started.

Virbitsky gave up four runs on six hits, one walk and one hit by pitch. Five of Virbitsky’s seven innings pitched were scoreless and the only runs he gave up came off of two home runs.

Virbitsky’s record moved to 4-4 on the season after Sunday’s win.

Robison produces

Robison was good offensively for Penn State against Illinois.

Robison was able to reach base in four of his five plate appearances, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and a lead-off single.

Robison registered five RBIs on the day, which gave him sole possession of second place on the team with 25 on the season.

Big sixth inning

The sixth proved fruitful once again for Penn State’s offense.

The blue and white put up four runs on five hits, as every Penn State batter reached the plate in the inning.

The Nittany Lions were able to put the game out of reach thanks to RBIs from Jay Harry, Matt Wood and Williams.

