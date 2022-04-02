For the second time in its last three games, Penn State took a close victory in extra innings.

The Nittany Lions beat No. 23 Maryland 6-4 to tie the Big Ten series up at one a-piece and move to 10-14 on the campaign.

Junior left-hander Kellan Tulio, who started the road game for Penn State, was charged with three runs on 48 pitches.

After falling behind 3-0, Penn State rallied in the sixth inning to cut its deficit to one run.

Junior outfielder Johnny Piacentino hit his first home run of the season with grad student left fielder Cole Bartels on second base, making the score 3-2.

Junior catcher Matt Wood tied the game up in the eighth inning on a bloop single to center field that scored pinch runner Derek Cease.

RBI doubles from junior outfielder Tayven Kelley and sophomore shortstop Jay Harry gave the Nittany Lions a 6-3 lead in the 10th.

Sophomore pitcher Travis Luesmann gathered a win for his squad after throwing around a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the 10th.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s extra-inning win in College Park.

Turmoiled Tulio

Penn State’s Saturday afternoon starter was far from his best against a high-powered Terrapin offense.

Tulio only made it through two and one-thirds innings for the blue and white on the mound before being pulled.

The junior lefty gave up three runs on three hits and two outs, but left the game in a bases-loaded jam that senior bullpen arm Steven Miller was tasked with getting out of.

On the season, Tulio has started in six of his seven appearances, but had not pitched more than two innings in over a month.

Coach Cooper, instead, has used Tulio as more of a bullpen-type arm than a starter.

The Emmaus, Pennsylvania, native threw just three innings of baseball on 33 pitches over his previous three appearances before Saturday’s extended start.

Stupendous Steve

A veteran arm carried the load for Penn State on the bump.

Miller made his longest and most-impactful appearance of the season for the blue and white in relief of Tulio.

The Pittsburgh native pitched four and one-thirds innings without charging a run to his name, keeping Penn State in the contest.

Miller’s appearance came at a big moment, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third and just one out.

The senior righty was able to hold Maryland to just one run in the situation, a score that came with an out on a sac fly from Terrapin shortstop Matt Shaw.

Miller allowed just three hits and one walk on 47 pitches in his eighth appearance of the season for the Nittany Lions.

Cooper contributes

While he might’ve been out of position, Penn State’s No. 3 catcher played an important role for his squad Saturday afternoon.

Tyson Cooper may not have registered a hit in three plate appearances but his impact was felt on both sides of the ball.

Cooper drew a pivotal leadoff walk in the eighth inning and reached base twice for Penn State on the evening.

The redshirt sophomore’s walk ended up representing the game-tying run in frame No. 8, with Cease pinch running for Cooper.

With sophomore Kyle Hannon still out for the Nittany Lions, Cooper stepped in as yet another addition to the by-committee approach at second base.

The coach’s son made his best play on an infield drive that he very likely would have caught had there not been two runners on.

Instead, Cooper appeared to drop the ball on purpose, a play that allowed for an easy double play after freezing the runners at first and second.

