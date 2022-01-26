With some key holes in its outfield less than a month away from its first game, Penn State will see some veteran players step into bigger roles in the outfield this season.

The blue and white outfield lost two key players from a year ago in Curtis Robison and Kris Kremer. The duo combined for 193 appearances, including 160 starts in their time in Happy Valley.

Robison was a consistent presence in right field last year, starting in 37 games, while Kremer spent time in left field.

Robison’s 26 RBIs were the second most on the team last season. He also ranked second on the team in stolen bases, and the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native was tied for the second-most doubles on the team in 2021.

Though he didn’t play as much the last two years, Kremer was an important piece in 2019, finishing second on the team in total bases, as well as tying for the most home runs that season.

With the two veterans gone, they leave behind big shoes to fill in the outfield heading into the blue and white’s upcoming campaign.

Here’s a look at the outfielder situation for Penn State in 2022.

Cole Bartels

Graduate student Cole Bartels is returning for a sixth year in Happy Valley and brings a veteran presence to the clubhouse.

The 6-foot-3 Belmont, Massachusetts, native started last season at first base, but he spent time in left field toward the end of the season in 2021.

Bartels has started 39 games — 26 of them coming in 2021. He has a career batting average of .250, accumulating 30 hits and 20 walks over the last two seasons.

There’s a chance he’ll snag grounders at first base this season, but he’s more than capable of starting in the outfield if needed.

Kyle Cannon

While Bartels is returning for a sixth season, Kyle Hannon is only entering his second season, and he will likely see solid playing time.

The left-handed batter appeared in 12 games in 2021, starting in nine of them. In 30 at-bats, the Red Land High School product had four hits for a batting average of .133, including a double and a triple.

He struck out 12 times and only walked twice in his freshman year — something he will look to improve heading into his sophomore season. He will likely have a bigger role this year, with no clear starter in right field after Robison’s departure.

Tayven Kelley

Penn State will look to Tayven Kelley to provide some power this year. The Pennsylvanian saw significant playing time, starting in 27 games last spring, with appearances in both left and right field for the Nittany Lions.

The junior posted a .238 average, reaching base 35 times last season, including 11 extra-base hits, while also leading the team with a pair triples.

Left field was a revolving door for the blue and white last year, but Kelley is likely to take over the position and provide some stability this season.

Johnny Piacentino

Another important junior in the Penn State outfield is Johnny Piacentino, who was a constant in coach Rob Cooper’s squad last year.

He started all 42 games in center field for the Nittany Lions and produced at an elite level offensively.

The junior has a career batting average of .305 and an OBP of .383. The slugger put up numbers in 2021, tallying eight homers, 15 doubles and 32 RBI — all team highs.

He was tied with Gavin Homer for most runs on the team with 30 and finished second in hits with 46, trailing only Justin Williams.

Piacentino was dangerous when he got on base, too, racking up 17 steals, good for second on the team behind catcher Matt Wood.

He also led all outfielders in batting average. Piacentino seems to be a lock to start in center field, and he looks to be a big part of the offense in 2022.

Other outfielders

Junior Carson Ertter will look to get more playing time in 2022, after making only four appearances and no starts in his first two seasons.

He went 0-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in his first two seasons in Happy Valley.

Sophomore Billy Gerlott didn’t see action in his first year with the team in 2021, but he may see some playing time this year, as he is officially listed as both an outfielder and an infielder.

Noah Burke is the only new addition to the outfield this year, after fellow class of 2021 recruit, Lonnie White, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th-overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Burke, a 2018 Pennsylvania state champion, is part of the Nittany Lions 2021 recruiting class, which ranked 78th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten.

