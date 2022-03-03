Penn State will face by far its toughest test this weekend.

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the undefeated Cavaliers.

The blue and white, on the other hand, has struggled through the first portion of its season and boast a 3-4 record thus far.

Cooper said his team hasn’t yet found its groove, but he believes it had a much better weekend against most recently against Maine than its first trip to Cary, North Carolina.

“The first weekend, we walked a lot of guys, we didn't take care of the baseball very well, we struck out too much in my opinion,” Cooper said. “This past weekend, we really were good from a pitching standpoint, took care of the baseball, played good defense and eliminated a lot of strikeouts.”

The Nittany Lions went 1-3 in their first four games before taking two of three games from Maine to bring their record within one win of .500.

Cooper said he thinks his team could “very easily” be 5-2 but added that it didn’t put away games when it needed to.

In addition to it being early in the campaign, Penn State’s head coach said inexperience is a part of why his team is still working toward being the team he envisions it can be.

“We have five guys currently on our team that have experienced a full 12-month period in our program,” Cooper said. “Lots of teams out there have had different things to deal with, but even our older guys are inexperienced.”

More specifically, Cooper pointed to junior catcher Matt Wood, who has played around one season’s worth of games in his first two years with the program.

However, regardless of his seeming inexperience, Wood has been one of the Big Ten’s best players since the start of the 2021 season.

As a sophomore, Wood was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection after starting in all 39 games for Penn State and driving in 21 runs on 41 hits.

Along with last season’s all-conference performance, Wood is already off to a hot start this season for the blue and white.

The backstop leads his team by a solid margin in most major statistical categories through seven games, including OPS, runs scored and RBIs.

On Wednesday, Wood was named the Big Ten Player of The Week after his recent five-hit weekend.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native said he appreciates the accolade but maintained that his mentality is always team-first.

“I'm very grateful for it., but I just want to keep my focus on where our team’s at and the next game ahead,” Wood said. “I think when you put the team first and you trust your preparation, then you start to see some of the individual awards fall into place.”

That next game will be against Virginia on Friday at 3 p.m., a team Penn State’s No. 1 catcher recognized is stacked with talent.

Wood said for his unit to take down the Cavaliers, it has to be focused and stay true to itself.

“It's just gonna take a really focused style of baseball, we just have to be ourselves,” Wood said. “We're just gonna go in there and play our style of baseball. If we do that and execute well, then we'll be successful.”

While Penn State might still be searching for its mojo, it seems like the team has a clear understanding of what its identity is.

Part of what Penn State will need to do on the field is work to shut down UVA’s high-powered offense.

The orange and blue have put up at least seven runs in all but one of its games and have tallied double-digit totals in five straight wins.

Wood pinpointed the Cavalier offense as one of its strong suits but doubled down on his belief that his team can get the job done.

“They're a great offensive team, we can't try to be perfect,” Wood said. “We know that we're a talented team, and we can beat anybody or play with anybody in the country.”

Among others, the blue and white will turn to graduate pitcher righty Mason Mellott to help limit Virginia in the batter’s box.

The fifth-year player has both started and come out of the bullpen for Penn State already this season.

When asked what he envisioned Mellott’s role would be this year, Cooper said he and his staff are still working to figure that out.

The ninth-year coach said the plan was to start Mellott in the third game of the series against Maine, but weather ultimately prompted him to pitch Mellott out of the pen.

Cooper named Mellott, among a few others, as an “impact guy” on his pitching staff and said his production will be important to the Nittany Lions winning series in the future.

As far as its series with UVA goes, though, Penn State will surely have its hands full.

Despite this, Cooper believes his team can pull off the upset against the Cavaliers.

“We believe that if we go out, we play hard and we compete, we can put ourselves in a position to win some games,” Cooper said. “What it comes down to is taking care of yourself and playing hard-nosed, good baseball and our brand of baseball.”

