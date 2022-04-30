The Penn State Nittany Lions have been on the prowl for over 100 years but perhaps it's time to abandon that moniker — at least for the blue and white’s baseball team.

The Cardiac Cats might be a more fitting title for coach Rob Cooper’s team, which has played in 16 games decided by two runs or fewer.

When the spotlight shines the brightest, so does Penn State. It has won 11 of those 16 close games, including its 8-7 victory over Omaha.

“[We] stick together and don’t make the moment too big,” sophomore pitcher Jaden Henline said. “Trust in our preparation and stick with our plan.”

It went all according to plan for the Nittany Lions early, as they built a 5-1 lead through four innings. Starting pitcher Travis Luensmann pelted the zone with six strikeouts and held the Mavericks to just one run.

But when the fifth inning rolled around, Luensmann seemed to have lost his touch.

After Penn State’s starter loaded the bases, sophomore Carson Kohls trotted in from the bullpen to replace him.

In an instant, Omaha turned it on and began to rain in runs, erasing its deficit and putting Penn State on its heels in the process.

Moments like these are when a team needs its leaders to step up. For the blue and white, it was upperclassmen catcher Matt Wood and utility player Cole Bartels who helped the team keep its focus.

“When [Wood] speaks, it’s authoritative. The guys know ‘hey, this is our guy speaking now,’” Cooper said.

Over the next five innings, the home team would claw its way back.

Outfielder Billy Gerlott reached home in the bottom of the eighth inning on a throwing error, putting the Nittany Lions in front.

Just three outs from glory, Henline closed out the come-from-behind Penn State victory.

The New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, native went four and two-thirds innings, only allowing two hits en route to his first career win.

Henline treated the late game scenario “like any other.” Rather than play for the strikeout, he played for contact and looked to force routine groundouts.

Penn State’s head coach praised his reliever’s poise and command on the mound.

“It’s easy to be a good pitcher when nobody gets on base,” Cooper said. “But the fact that [Henline] was mentally tough enough to make pitches and have control was good.”

The Nittany Lions have made winning a habit lately, taking seven of its last 10 games.

Part of the team’s success stems from its ability to incorporate young players to the lineup.

Freshman infielder Derek Cease is one of those names, getting the starting nod in four of the squad’s last five contests.

The adjustment from high school to college baseball can be tough for many student-athletes, but the Plymouth, Pennsylvania, native said the transition has been smooth.

“I think I’ve settled in here really well,” Cease said. “I just fit right in.”

Cease said sophomore shortstop Jay Harry has taken him under his wing and the two have “a great relationship.”

With two hits and two walks, the speedy freshman found himself on the basepaths all night, helping the Nittany Lions take a 1-0 series lead over Omaha.

The nonconference matchup with the Mavericks doesn’t have the biggest stakes for the blue and white, but don’t tell that to the players.

“We can go out there and beat whoever we’re playing,” junior outfielder Johnny Piacentino said. “[We’re] not taking any game lightly.”

Sitting with a record of 7-8 in conference play, the Nittany Lions would be the six seed in the Big Ten Tournament if the season ended Friday.

If the blue and white can stay hot, Cooper may finally lead a Penn State team to the postseason.

“Today we competed. We competed from the minute they showed up to the end,” Cooper said. “When you [compete], even in an ugly game, even when you don't play the game well, you have a shot.”

