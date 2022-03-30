Nestled in a small village in Cattaraugus County, New York, St. Bonaventure doesn’t have much to its name, including a win this season.

But the small-time school bloodied and nearly slew the Nittany Lions in an extra-inning battle which ultimately crowned the blue and white the victor in a 3-2 decision.

It didn’t take long for the runs to flow in. After two walks in the first, Jay Harry doubled in the first run of the game before a strikeout for Tayven Kelley ended the initial streak.

Again in the second, a walk-error-balk combination from the Bonnies allowed another run on the board for a 2-0 Penn State lead.

The first four innings saw four different pitchers from Penn State in a continuation of coach Rob Cooper’s strategy of abundant arms. Kellan Tulio, Tommy Molsky and Jordan Morales didn’t allow a hit in their brief appearances on the mound.

Penn State pitching shut out the maroon-clad New Yorkers until the fifth when a single followed by a stand-up triple from second baseman Jagger Nucci drove in St. Bonaventure’s first run, making it a one run game for the Nittany Lions.

Freshmen right handers Seneca Gregory and Ryan Partridge then had the opportunity to face the Bonnies, the latter of which struggled to keep the upstaters in check after a walk and two singles tied up the score before a haphazard play at home ended the inning.

The bottom of the seventh looked as if Penn State was going to break away with two men on and the top of the order primed to bat, but Bonnie pitching kept things tied up for a late game dual.

A stellar two innings from Chase Renner, which shutout St. Bonaventure’s chances for their first win ultimately led the teams in the Nittany Lions’ first extra-inning game.

A tense few at-bats led to Jay Harry, who earlier scored a double in the game. The consistent man batted in the walk off run to save the Nittany Lions’ last shreds of dignity.

Small dogs bark up

The Bonnies strode into Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with an 0-14 record on Wednesday to face a Big Ten opponent.

And they put up a fight.

The small Catholic university with less than 2,000 students allowed only seven hits against the Nittany Lions and struck out seven of their batters.

While the blue and white struggled in the batter’s box, the Bonnies, outside of some early errors, showed real prowess on the diamond.

The maroon men also put up hits against experienced Penn State pitchers and seized on tough spots to keep themselves competitive with a team that seemingly had every advantage.

No offense…but no offense

Penn State utterly failed to produce offensively against St. Bonaventure and for no apparent reason.

While solid pitching from the New Yorkers didn’t aid in their struggle, the Nittany Lions offered up less than a dozen hits with only extra-base effort in a nine inning game.

In fact, considering the Bonnie woes of the second, only two of the Nittany Lions’ runs were earned.

The bats were dead and so was the spirit in a seemingly somber and chilly Penn State dugout.

Williamsport leaves Little League behind

St. Bonaventure pitching gave a stellar performance from the mound, but its arms were Pennsylvania boys turned north.

Its opener Tripp Breen, a native of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, allowed only three hits and kept the Nittany Lions stuck in their seats in the early game.

His reliever, Kyle Caringi, comes from just across the Susquehanna River, hailing from Williamsport. He allowed only two hits, shutting out the blue and white for three straight innings.

Closer Gabe Watts went just across the state line from his native Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania, only to come back south to shut down Penn State in the eighth before falling just short by the end.

