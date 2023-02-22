Penn State is heading back to PNC Park.

The in-state rivalry between the Nittany Lions and Pitt will return on May. 16 at PNC Park when the two battle it out at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Nittany Lions are returning to PNC Park this year! Penn State will take on Pitt on Tuesday, May 16 in the home of the @Pirates!📰 https://t.co/J5VHORME43🎟️ https://t.co/5Y05lx3Umv🎟️ https://t.co/GzleqbzUCo (Students)#WeAre pic.twitter.com/CFhXiCysam — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) February 22, 2023

The blue and white will look to pick up its second straight win against the Panthers in the major league ballpark, following a 19-6 last year.

This spring's matchup will be the fourth time Penn State has played at PNC Park since 2017. This will be the second time the Nittany Lions play the Panthers in that span, after playing West Virginia in the first two games.

