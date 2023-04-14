Penn State baseball vs. Delaware State, Norris

After Penn State's 15-3 win over Purdue on Friday evening in West Lafayette, Indiana, it was announced that the series finale on Sunday has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the area.

As a result, the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers will play a double header on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

Currently, the blue and white sit at the bottom of the Big Ten at 2-5 while Purdue is in sixth at 5-5.

Penn State will return home on Tuesday for the final Dollar Dog Night of the season when it takes on Youngstown State.

