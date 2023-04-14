After Penn State's 15-3 win over Purdue on Friday evening in West Lafayette, Indiana, it was announced that the series finale on Sunday has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the area.
As a result, the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers will play a double header on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
B1G Friday Night Road W! Five straight wins, three straight games with 10+ runs!Bramley Grand Slam, 2 RNorris HR, 2H, 2R, 2 RBIMarsh HR, 2H, 3R, 2 RBIHenline 6.1IP, 3R, 4K, W#WeAre pic.twitter.com/iCZtiY7S31— Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 15, 2023
Currently, the blue and white sit at the bottom of the Big Ten at 2-5 while Purdue is in sixth at 5-5.
Penn State will return home on Tuesday for the final Dollar Dog Night of the season when it takes on Youngstown State.
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE
The country roads led to State College on Tuesday night, as Penn State hosted West Virginia …