After Penn State's 15-3 win over Purdue on Friday evening in West Lafayette, Indiana, it was announced that the series finale on Sunday has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the area.

As a result, the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers will play a double header on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

B1G Friday Night Road W! Five straight wins, three straight games with 10+ runs!Bramley Grand Slam, 2 RNorris HR, 2H, 2R, 2 RBIMarsh HR, 2H, 3R, 2 RBIHenline 6.1IP, 3R, 4K, W#WeAre pic.twitter.com/iCZtiY7S31 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 15, 2023

Currently, the blue and white sit at the bottom of the Big Ten at 2-5 while Purdue is in sixth at 5-5.

Penn State will return home on Tuesday for the final Dollar Dog Night of the season when it takes on Youngstown State.

