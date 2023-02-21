With the 2023 season officially kicked off, Penn State baseball announced it will be broadcasted nationally three times during the season.

The Nittany Lions will be featured on three national broadcasts this season!📺 4/28 vs Iowa, BTN📺 5/13 at Nebraska, BTN📺 5/14 at Nebraska, ESPN2📰 https://t.co/5DEEqznTUv#WeAre pic.twitter.com/76Bzr36l8z — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) February 21, 2023

The Nittany Lions will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in State College on Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

The blue and white will be featured once again on Big Ten Network, this time in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. when it face the Cornhuskers.

The next day, Sunday May 14, Penn State and Nebraska will meet again at noon on ESPN2.

The Nittany Lions will resume play on Friday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. when they take on the Maine Black Bears in Cary, North Carolina.

