For the first time in nine months, Penn State will hit the field against somebody other than itself.

It’ll be a four-game weekend for the Nittany Lions, as they start their season in a Friday matchup against Monmouth with first pitch slated for 2 p.m.

After that, the blue and white will have a Saturday doubleheader against LIU beginning at noon and a Sunday morning meeting with Northeastern at 10 a.m.

The blue and white will escape the harsh winter weather of Happy Valley, playing its first eight games of the season at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

While there’s plenty more baseball later in the year, this opening tournament could give fans a good idea of what coach Rob Cooper put together during the offseason.

With all of the new faces that have joined the team through the transfer portal and recruiting, it’s going to be interesting to see who Cooper rolls with both on the mound and in the batting order.

Given that it’s a nonconference tournament, expect to see a lot of different players get reps, since this is the ideal time for teams to find what works and what doesn’t before conference play begins.

Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions’ opponents.

Monmouth, Friday

Friday’s season opener comes against a familiar foe, as the Nittany Lions and the Hawks have met six times in the last six years.

Penn State has won its last four contests with Monmouth, including a 14-2 drubbing during the 2020 season.

Current Nittany Lions Cole Bartels, Johnny Piacentino and Matt Wood drove in runs during the 2020 contest and will look to recreate history Friday.

Despite past success, Monmouth is far from an easy out. The Preseason Coaches’ Poll picked the Hawks as the favorites to win the MAAC, and they have the roster to back it up.

With all-conference talent on the roster in pitcher Trey Dombroski and infielder Dixon Black — the 2021 MAAC Rookie of the Year — Monmouth has the talent to spoil Penn State’s opening day.

LIU, Saturday

The following day, the blue and white will take on LIU in a doubleheader.

Although the two schools have matched up in other sports, this will be the first time the teams face off on the diamond.

The Sharks are expected to be a mid-table finisher in the Northeast Conference, according to the conference’s preseason poll, but do have some standout players that the Nittany Lions should watch out for.

Graduate student Christopher Wasson leads the offense for LIU, coming off a season where he hit .350 and scored 26 runs.

Junior E.J. Esposito also showed out last year, bombing five home runs to go along with his 29 RBIs, which tied him for the team best.

Northeastern, Sunday

The toughest test of the weekend for Penn State expects to come from the Northeastern Huskies.

Coach Mike Glavine’s team took the Colonial Athletic Association title last year and has appeared in the NCAA Super Regionals twice in the last four years — something Penn State hasn’t done at all since 2000.

The Huskies are favorites to run it back as CAA champions and have the talent to pull it off.

Sophomore starting pitcher Cam Schittler had a stellar freshman campaign last year, throwing 76.2 innings, finishing 8-1 and posting a 1.88 ERA to go along with 85 strikeouts.

His performance earned him the CAA Rookie of the Year title, as well as a preseason All-American nod going into this spring.

If the Penn State offense manages to get through Schittler, it will still have to deal with a pretty fearsome Huskies’ lineup.

Jeff Costello, Danny Crossen and Max Viera are coming off productive years at the plate. All three had over 25 RBIs and batting averages above .300 — proof that just one hittable pitch to any of these guys could turn a game on its head.

