Penn State stands for the national anthem before taking on Georgetown on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-2.

As Penn State took down Indiana in Game 1 of their series, another scheduling change has impacted the weekend.

Despite a doubleheader that was slated for Saturday afternoon, the weather held other plans, forcing a change to a Sunday doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

The Nittany Lions picked up their first Big Ten win of the 2023 campaign against the Hoosiers, riding a dominant performance from junior right-hander Travis Luensmann to knock off the potent Indiana lineup 7-2.

As Luensmann notched 10 strikeouts against a talented Indiana squad, the bats were active once again as junior outfielder Billy Gerlott led the way with a 3-for-4 performance, extending Penn State's record to 14-8.

