As Penn State took down Indiana in Game 1 of their series, another scheduling change has impacted the weekend.

Despite a doubleheader that was slated for Saturday afternoon, the weather held other plans, forcing a change to a Sunday doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

🚨 Schedule Update🚨Today's second game has been postponed due to rain.We will play a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/kEGCBLpak0 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) April 1, 2023

The Nittany Lions picked up their first Big Ten win of the 2023 campaign against the Hoosiers, riding a dominant performance from junior right-hander Travis Luensmann to knock off the potent Indiana lineup 7-2.

As Luensmann notched 10 strikeouts against a talented Indiana squad, the bats were active once again as junior outfielder Billy Gerlott led the way with a 3-for-4 performance, extending Penn State's record to 14-8.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE