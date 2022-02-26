After a walk-off win over Maine in Game 1, Penn State took the field for a doubleheader to cap off the series against the Black Bears.

The blue and white split the doubleheader with a 5-3 defeat and a 9-3 victory against Maine on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions began their second doubleheader of the season at noon, hoping to keep Maine winless on the season.

Kellan Tulio took the mound for Penn State in his second start of 2022, attempting to move to 2-0 on the year.

The matchup stayed quiet until Maine’s graduate student Jordan Schulefand made his way around the bases in the sixth, to break the tie.

Penn State responded in the bottom of the inning, when Cole Bartels blasted a double into the right field corner, scoring Jay Harry and Matt Wood to take a 2-1 lead.

Harry tacked on another run with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth, joining Wood as the only players on the team with a homerun this year.

Maine had a big ninth inning, including a two-run triple from senior Scout Knotts, and it pulled ahead 5-3. The Black Bears would go on to hold the advantage for their first win of the season.

In the second game, Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when graduate student Joe Bramanti scored on an error.

In the fourth inning, Penn State loaded the bases, and a sacrifice fly from Josh Spiegel brought Harry in to tie the score. Kyle Hannon then singled to right, bringing in Cole Bartels.

The team didn’t stop there, as a two-out knock from freshman Anthony Steele drove in Wood to extend the lead. Billy Gerlott kept the party going, dropping a single into center field to score Hannon before the end of the inning.

Maine found a spark with two outs in the fifth, when a walk and three consecutive singles sent two runs across the plate and cut the deficit to one. Coach Rob Cooper’s squad answered with three singles of its own, as well as a triple from Steele, bringing the score to 7-3.

Spiegel doubled in the bottom of the eighth to add two insurance runs, sending Bartels and Wood home for their third runs each of the game.

Starters shine early

Penn State’s Tulio and Maine’s Caleb Leys both continued their strong starts to the season. In the opening weekend, Tulio got the win for Penn State in his first start, and Leys pitched three and two-thirds of hitless baseball in relief for the Black Bears against LSU.

This time around, both pitchers were just as dominant. Through four innings, the pair of southpaws had allowed a combined four hits and no runs.

When it was all said and done in Game 1, the starters combined for 12 strikeouts, while only allowing three runs. Out of the combined seven hits given up, Bartels’ double was the only extra-base hit surrendered by either starter.

Both pitched well, but ultimately, it was Tulio, the Louisville transfer, who left with the one-run lead.

Bullpen consistently inconsistent

As good as Tulio was through the first six innings, coach Cooper opted to turn to the bullpen to finish out the first game.

Jaden Henline pitched two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the final frame. When the dust settled, Maine had a 5-3 lead, and Penn State was once again unable to capitalize on a strong performance from it’s starter.

The blue and white have now given up 28 runs in the final four frames this season, compared to only 15 runs allowed in the first five innings. Additionally, it has allowed a run after the sixth inning in five of their seven games.

In the latter game, the relievers were much better.

Junior Jordan Morales came out with his hair on fire, striking out three of the first four batters he faced in relief of freshman Tommy Molsky. He pitched two and a third, and Mason Mellott came in for the last six outs.

Errors prove costly

Penn State has struggled to put together nine clean innings of ball this season, and Saturday was no exception.

Though Penn State was only officially charged with one error in the first game — a bad throw to first by Henline which allowed Maine’s Quinn McDaniel to score — there were other mistakes that led to the loss.

Of the five runs given up in the first game, only three were earned, and the Black Bears also scored twice on wild pitches.

The blunders continued in Game 2, as Penn State allowed Maine to take the early lead on an error by Steele. Fortunately, it didn’t prove costly, as the Nittany Lions provided enough offense to pull away.

