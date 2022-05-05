Two red-hot teams will meet this weekend in Happy Valley for a critical series with major conference playoff implications.

Penn State is enjoying its best stretch of the season, riding three straight wins, including a road victory over West Virginia.

With just three Big Ten series left on the schedule, the Nittany Lions, who hold a 20-21 record on the year, control their own postseason destiny.

If the season ended today, Penn State, 7-8 in the Big Ten, would be the seventh seed in the conference tournament.

To secure a tournament berth, coach Rob Cooper’s team needs to start with quality results against another Big Ten Tournament hopeful — Michigan State.

The Spartans are on a hot streak of their own, winning their last six games, including a clean sweep of Minnesota last weekend.

Tied for the conference’s eighth seed, Spartan coach Jake Boss’s team will be hungry to climb up the standings.

The schools met five times last season, with Penn State going 4-1, including a 27-4 drubbing in Happy Valley.

The blue and white have four off days to prepare for Michigan State, with a lot to look for ahead of the matchup.

Michigan State has capable hitters up and down the order, batting .273 as a team.

There won’t be any easy outs for Penn State pitchers, but the hardest will be against the top of the lineup.

Spartan sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb, sophomore outfielder Jack Frank and junior outfielder Casey Mayes all boast averages above .300 and have mainly hit first, second and fourth in the order, respectively.

Jebb leads the team with 56 hits and 40 RBIs on the year. The sophomore also has six home runs to date, making him an efficient hitter with a powerful swing.

This is even scarier considering that Penn State struggles to open games strong defensively.

The blue and white has a nasty habit of starting slow and playing from behind — something that needs to change if Cooper and company want to succeed toward the end of the season.

As for combatting this offense, Cooper should look to utilize a steady dose of pitching changes to keep Spartan batters off-balance.

With the volume of games lately, the Nittany Lions have had to abandon this strategy to ensure they had enough pitchers to get through the weekend. With just three games on the agenda this week, the home team can pull out all the stops.

Offensively, Penn State has found its groove at the plate.

Junior catcher Matt Wood is undoubtedly the team’s biggest threat, but steady improvement from shortstop Jay Harry and catcher Josh Spiegel have made the offense more dynamic.

These three and the rest of the lineup should be salivating when looking at Michigan State’s pitching numbers.

The Spartans are a young team overall, and their pitchers are no exception.

Regular starters Nick Powers, Harrison Cook and Conner Tomasic have a combined ERA of 6.26.

As a whole, Boss’s squad has given up the third-most hits and runs in the conference, while surrendering the second-highest opposing batting average.

With that said, Michigan State has had strong defensive performances during its win streak, including a 2-1 victory over Minnesota and a 6-2 win against Notre Dame.

Which green and white team shows up to Happy Valley remains to be seen, but the blue and white may have an opportunity to tee off in front of its home fans.

One rising Nittany Lion to watch is infielder Derek Cease, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The freshman walk-on made his case for a scholarship against Omaha, going 4-for-6 with an RBI in two starts. Cease is quick, too, making him a valuable asset along the basepaths as well.

The return of infielder Kyle Hannon is more good news for Penn State, who appears to be fully healthy after navigating some injury troubles at the start of the year.

The stakes of this series cannot be understated, given that there’s a log jam at the bottom of the conference tournament field.

The blue and white have a cushion, but not a very comfortable one, as it sits just one win ahead of four six-win teams below it.

A series loss would also give Michigan State the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Nittany Lions, which could be critical at regular season’s end.

The Big Ten Tournament in Omaha doesn’t start for another three weeks, but for the schools duking it out in the postseason bubble, the real season starts now.

