Behind a dominant pitching performance from graduate Mason Mellott, Penn State walked away with a series win Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions moved to 5-9 on the campaign after securing the 1-0 win over UMass in Cary, North Carolina.

Junior catcher Matt Wood hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth to open and close the scoring for both sides.

Mellott and senior lefty Tyler Shingledecker combined for eight scoreless innings to lead Penn State on the mound.

Sophomore reliever Jaden Henline closed the game for the blue and white and earned his second save of the year in Penn State’s win.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 1-0 win over UMass.

Marvelous Mellott

One Penn Stater put up his best performance of the season on the mound for Penn State.

Mellott threw five scoreless innings in Cary in just the third start of his career.

The fifth-year Nittany Lion didn’t start a single game in his collegiate career until this season, serving primarily as a reliever and closer before 2022.

On Sunday, Mellott allowed just two baserunners to reach base, one on an infield hit and the other on a walk.

The righty struck out three UMass hitters across his five frames while tossing just 62 pitches in total.

Mellott’s role for Penn State seems to be in whatever way coach Rob Cooper sees fit, as he’s also made a relief appearance for the blue and white this year.

All-in-all, the graduate pitcher holds a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings pitched for the blue and white this season.

Mellott earned his first career win as a starting pitcher at the collegiate level Sunday afternoon.

Fumbled sixth inning

With an opportunity to add some insurance, the blue and white couldn’t get it done.

The inning started with a dominant three up, three down inning for Shingeldecker on the bump, but ended with a wasted opportunity on the offensive end.

The Nittany Lions registered four straight baserunners to start the frame, but none of them could cross home.

The inning started with a single and a walk before redshirt junior Josh Spiegel placed down a bunt, which led to a force out at third.

With one out, sophomore third baseman Kyle Hannon singled to left field, which would’ve loaded the bases had sophomore center fielder Billy Gerlott not rounded third and been tagged out at home.

Sophomore shortstop Jay Harry’s fielder’s choice to second ended the wasted frame for Penn State.

While it didn’t end up mattering in the long run, Penn State will need to capitalize in similar situations in the future.

Magnificent Matt

Penn State’s primary backstop continued his dominant play at the plate Sunday.

Wood went 2-for-4 on the day and registered his team’s first and only run in the contest.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania native, hit a career-best-tying fourth homer in his first at bat of the game to give his team the early lead, one it wouldn’t squander.

The Nittany Lion came into Sunday’s game hitting .326 on the season while starting all 13 of Penn State’s games.

Among all Penn State hitters, Wood ranks first in OPS, batting average, home runs and RBIs.

The junior catcher has already earned a Big Ten Player of the Week this year and could garner consideration for another after a four-hit, three-RBI weekend against the Minutemen.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE