After suffering a 10-1 defeat to Monmouth to kick off the 2022 campaign, Penn State flipped the script Sunday.

After capitalizing on strong starting pitching from Travis Luensmann and Daniel Ouderkirk to sweep Northern Illinois in a doubleheader Friday afternoon, Penn State trailed in the early innings, riding a seven-run third inning to humble the Hawks 11-3 and go a perfect 3-0 on the weekend.

Pushing Penn State to a 4-2 record, the catalysts for the Nittany Lions’ offense were the unlikely hitters at the bottom of the lineup. Senior Tayven Kelley, Duke graduate transfer Grant Norris and sophomore slugger Anthony Steele combined for seven hits and eight RBIs.

Every blue and white hitter reached base, and all but one scored a run. Junior outfielder Billy Gerlott posted a 3-4 day at the plate, while Steele went 3-4 with four RBIs and graduate student transfer Thomas Bramley launched a booming home run, his first with Penn State.

There was no easing into this one as sophomore right-hander Tommy Molsky battled with Monmouth in the top of the first inning, struggling with command and loading the bases without a hit. With his back against the wall, Molsky struck out senior outfielder Harry Padden to end the threat.

Penn State posted its first scoring opportunity in the bottom half as Gerlott put runners on the corners with senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino striding to the plate. Hawks graduate student starter Jem Sisco made quick work of Piacentino, striking him out on three pitches to end the inning.

Monmouth drew first blood in the top of the second, capitalizing off a double from graduate student Austin Denlinger to plate the game’s first run. As Molsky battled more control issues, the Hawks scored another run on a wild pitch, holding a 2-0 lead after two.

Penn State clawed its way back in the bottom of the second as senior outfielder Tayven Kelley continued his hot start to the season, driving home Kyle Hannon to cut Monmouth's lead in half.

After walking the leadoff hitter for his fifth walk of the day, Molsky was pulled for junior right hander Jaden Henline. Collecting just six outs in his start, Molsky posted his fewest innings in a starting performance in a Nittany Lion uniform.

The blue and white began to piece together better at-bats at the plate in the bottom of the third, working some small ball with stealing bases to generate runners and apply some pressure. Gerlott evened the score at 2-2 with his fourth RBI in three games, driving in junior shortstop Jay Harry.

As Sisco struggled to weather the storm, Kelley strode to the plate with the bases loaded and the opportunity to give Penn State its first lead of the contest. The Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, native delivered, walking home redshirt senior catcher Josh Spiegel to put the Nittany Lions ahead 3-2.

Penn State poured it on in the third inning, as Norris plated a pair with a single up the middle and took second on a poorly executed throw. Adding on to the two-out rally, Steele mustered a single through the right side, driving in Norris and Kelley to put the Nittany Lions up 7-2.

After surrendering seven runs, Sisco was quickly replaced by sophomore right hander Reed Interdonato. The third inning onslaught continued as Harry blasted a ball off the right field wall, scoring Steele with an RBI triple to put Penn State up 8-2 after three.

With two outs in the top of fourth, Monmouth leadoff hitter and junior outfielder Eric Sabato blasted a ball over the left field wall for a home run, cutting Penn State’s lead to five.

The bottom of the order continued to produce, as a double by Kelley was followed by a two-out RBI single from Steele to give Penn State a 9-3 advantage after five innings. Despite executing some small-ball action of their own, Monmouth was unable to plate a runner as Harry and Hannon dialed up a double play to retire the side in the top of the sixth.

Bramley put Penn State up by seven and into double-digit runs for the first time in the young season after a towering solo home run, giving Penn State the 10-3 lead heading into the final three innings.

After Henline’s fifth scoreless inning, Steele continued his hot streak in the top of the seventh, tallying his third hit with a double to drive in Norris who scored his second run of the game and gave Penn State an 11-3 lead.

Henline continued to be efficient and effective on the mound, silencing Hawks hitters throughout his six innings of one-run ball, posting three strikeouts and just one walk.

Sophomore right-hander Connor Throneberry closed the door in the ninth, giving Penn State its third straight win.

