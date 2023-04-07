Penn State took on Delaware State on a cool Friday evening for their second game of a three-game series.

After taking the first matchup 7-2, the Nittany Lions stayed hot with a 9-2 win.

A five run second inning gave Penn State the edge early on and they never looked back holding the lead for the entirety of the matchup.

Consistent pitching between the duo of Jordan Morales and Travis Luensmann who combined for 11 strikeouts gave the Nittany Lions a spark in this battle.

Starting on the bump for the blue and white was Jordan Morales. The senior, searching for his third win of the campaign, has been solid for the Nittany Lions this year, striking out 24 hitters in 26 innings pitched.

Nathan Vidmar was the starter for the Hornets. The freshman has struggled to start the year, netting an 0-3 record accompanied by an 8.39 ERA.

Penn State struck first blood with a big bottom of the second. After a single by first baseman Josh Spiegel, third baseman Grant Norris knocked one over the center-field fence to give the Nittany Lions the lead. Norris has 11 RBIs in the last six games.

Second baseman Kyle Hannon then knocked in designated hitter Bobby Marsh for the third run. Shortstop Jay Harry followed it up with a two-run single, and the blue and white led 5-0 after the inning.

Delaware State got its scoring started in the top of third. The Hornets cashed in their first run on an RBI single by second baseman Krew Bouldin on his 36th hit of the year.

The Nittany Lions stretched the lead in the bottom of the fourth, as Hannon ripped an RBI single for his 14th of the season.

Mistakes by the blue and white caused the Hornets to cash in another run. After Jancarlos Colon reached base on a hit by pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch, he scored on a throwing error by Morales.

A tough fifth inning from Morales caused Luensmann to come in for relief. Luensmann is coming off a dominant performance against Indiana in which he struck out 10 Hoosiers. He was able to get out of the jam without letting another Hornet cross home plate.

Penn State came roaring back, as Spiegel ripped his second hit and RBI of the game, scoring Harry. Right fielder Billy Gerlott followed that up with an RBI single on his 28th hit of the campaign.

Hannon stole his 20th base of the season, making him the first Nittany Lion to do so since 2016. Penn State led 9-2 at the end of the sixth.

A scoreless seventh, eighth and top of the ninth led to a Penn State 9-2 win, getting its second victory of the series and looking for the sweep Saturday afternoon.

