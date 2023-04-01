As Friday’s weather forced a shift in the schedule, a Saturday contest under a bright State College sky saw Penn State win its first Big Ten game of the 2023 campaign and end its long winless drought against Indiana.

Guided by a pair of big innings where the Nittany Lions scored three runs in both the third and seventh innings, the blue and white capitalized on its opportunities and rode strong pitching to a 7-2 win against the Hoosiers.

A doubleheader was originally slated for Saturday, but due to thunderstorms in State College, the doubleheader will now take place Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Following a strong start from junior right-hander Jaden Henline, who posted five quality innings, junior righty Travis Luensmann picked up a four-inning save, recording a career high 10 strikeouts to give Penn State its first win against Indiana since 2019.

For the third time in four games, junior outfielder Billy Gerlott recorded three hits, including a towering home run that evened the contest in the early innings.

As seven Nittany Lions posted at least one hit, a pair of hits from junior infielder Jay Harry and graduate student Thomas Bramley highlighted a productive day at the plate as the blue and white hit .429 with two outs and .625 with runners in scoring position.

Indiana opened the scoring in the top of the first as Devin Taylor ripped a two-out triple, later scoring on an RBI single by Brock Tibbits.

Luke Sinnard was the starter for Indiana. He’s been a dominant force for the Hoosiers this year, netting a 3-0 record with 47 strikeouts and seven walks.

The Nittany Lions got their first in the bottom of the second as Billy Gerlott took the first pitch of his at-bat over the left-field fence, tying the game on his second home run of the year and continuing his recent success.

Penn State didn’t hold the lead for long, as Tibbits got his second hit and RBI of the game, driving in Taylor to give Indiana a 2-1 lead in the third.

The lead disappeared for Indiana quickly as Tayven Kelley led off with a home run. Following Jay Harry’s 20th RBI of the season, the blue and white led 4-2 after the third inning.

After five innings with just two runs allowed from Henline, Luensmann entered in relief looking to bounce back after a rough outing against Michigan.

In the fifth inning, Indiana tapped into its bullpen, bringing in Brayden Risedorph, who came into the contest with a 3.95 ERA in 13.2 innings.

The blue and white added insurance in the bottom of the seventh as Johnny Piacentino ripped an RBI single on his 27th hit of the year. The next at-bat, Grant Norris found the gap to drive in two more Nittany Lions.

The pressure Penn State applied forced Risedorph to exit the game. Despite Adrian Vega escaping further danger, the Nittany Lions led 7-2 at the end of the seventh.

As Luensmann continued his dominance in the final two frames, Penn State held the Hoosiers scoreless for the final six innings of the game, winning the opening contest 7-2.

