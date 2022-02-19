Coming off an ugly loss against Monmouth, Penn State got two cracks at its first win of the season in a doubleheader with LIU.

Things started well for the blue and white, winning 14-3 in the first game. The second game, however, saw the Sharks turn the tables, winning 11-8.

The Nittany Lions wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the first game, putting up six runs in the first inning, including two run singles from right fielder Tayven Kelly and center fielder Billy Gerlott.

The Sharks would get one back in the second, before catcher Matt Wood smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to make it 7-1.

The blue and white poured it on in the sixth, adding four more runs to push the lead to 12-1.

Both teams came away with two runs apiece in the eighth inning, before the Nittany Lions closed out their first win of 2022, 14-3.

Penn State took control early in the second game as well, going up 5-0 in the first inning.

It wasn’t comfy for long, though, as LIU catcher Connor Price hit a three-run double off the wall to close the gap in the second inning. Penn State added another run in the bottom of the second to make it 6-3.

In the fourth inning, the Sharks had their way with the Nittany Lion bullpen, getting two more runs to make it 6-5. They’d score five more in the sixth to take a 10-6 lead.

Penn State responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-8.

In the seventh inning, LIU extended its lead to 11-8, and from there, the Nittany Lions’ final comeback effort fell flat, sealing the LIU win.

Here are a few takeaways from the pair of games.

Penn State looked like a completely different team offensively in its two games against LIU.

In the first game, nine different players got hits, a far cry from its lackluster three hit effort against Monmouth.

The blue and white wasted no time in doing damage, either. Six and five runs in the first inning of each game had the Sharks reeling from the get-go.

If the Nittany Lions can find a way to keep up even a fraction of this explosiveness, they could be a threat in Big Ten play.

New Penn State pitchers

With five new pitchers seeing the field against LIU, fans have gotten a good look at the new names in the Penn State bullpen this season.

The blue and white opened the first game with junior Kellan Tulio on the mound. In five innings, the Louisville transfer allowed one run on five hits and had four strikeouts.

In the second game, junior Jordan Morales, a new transfer from LaSalle, entered in relief in the fourth inning.

His day was a brief one, throwing 28 pitches and allowing two runs, including one on a walk with the bases loaded.

Later in the game came three true freshmen making their collegiate debuts. First on the hump was Chase Renner, who allowed one run while walking three batters.

Ben DeMell followed, notching two strikeouts while giving up one run and three walks.

Lastly, Tanner Folds made his first appearance in the final frame, pitching a scoreless inning.

Extra-base machine

Junior catcher Matt Wood had himself a day at the plate.

In the first game, he went 3-for-4, including two solo home runs and a two-run double.

Wood stayed hot in Game 2, driving in another run on a double.

His final numbers tell the story — in two games, he went 4-for-8 with four hits, five RBIs and three walks. When Wood stood in the batter’s box, good things happened for the blue and white.

