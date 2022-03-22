When Penn State took the field Tuesday for a midweek contest against Youngstown State, there were some notable omissions in the lineup.

For the first time all season, Matt Wood was absent from the scorecard.

He’s made appearances at catcher and designated hitter this season, but has started the previous six games behind the plate. The junior left the game early in the series finale against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Last year, Wood started in 39 of the team’s 42 games.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native has been the best hitter for the blue and white this season, boasting a batting average of .345 with four home runs.

Kyle Hannon was also absent from the lineup, his first game off of the season. Hannon began the year at second, but has spent more time at third recently.

Hannon has made 17 starts this season, already surpassing his nine from 2021.

Hannon has played a big role in the offense as well, with a .288 batting average that ranks fourth on the team.

Coach Cooper declined to comment on why they were out of the lineup and whether or not they’ll be available for the weekend series against Rutgers.

Without the duo, the Penn State offense came out sputtering, producing only one run on seven hits in the 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

In terms of batting average, Josh Spiegel and Cole Bartels are second and third on the team, but neither were able to register a hit in the game, as the duo combined to go 0-8 with a walk.

After the game, Coach Cooper praised his pitching staff, which allowed just two runs on five hits, but was critical of his team’s offensive performance.

“We didn’t get enough offense to score. We pitched well enough to win, played good enough defense, but we didn’t do enough offensively,” said Cooper

Regarding Wood and Hannon’s absences, Cooper expressed belief that the rest of the team was capable of stepping up.

“They’re both really good, but we’ve got good enough players that when somebody goes down another guy’s got to step up,” said Cooper

Billy Gerlott produced two hits including a double, and Johnny Piacentino went 2-3 with a walk at the plate in the loss, earning praise from their skipper.

“It was good to see Johnny swing the bat, and Billy Gerlott did a good job, but we didn’t have enough of it.”

Gerlott spoke about his success at the plate.

“I just try to be as tough as I can, do whatever I can, whether it’s get something going, work a walk, whatever I have to do.” said Gerlott.

Regarding Wood and Hannon, Gerlott spoke about the importance of having others step up.

“Wood and Hannon had been great for us all season long, so with them not in the lineup we just have to have the next man up mentality, and as hitters be tough and ready to go,” said Gerlott. “There’s really no excuse. We have to be better.”

After a second straight game of putting just one run on the board, Gerlott addressed the offensive struggles.

“Overall, we have to have better approaches at the plate. We have to be better with runners in scoring position,” said Gerlott. “We really have to hammer approaches, and make sure we’re on top of them for Rutgers.”

Despite the team's offensive shortcomings, Gerlott is positive that the team will improve.

“I’m with these guys every single day. I see the preparations that we do. I definitely think we’re there. It’s just a matter of being tougher, being ready to go, trusting our approach, and doing what we have to do to win.”

Though he was out of the lineup, Wood is still making his presence felt with the team.

“He’s still right where he needs to be on the bench, talking to us, telling us what we need to do. He’s still one of the leaders we look towards,” said Gerlott.

