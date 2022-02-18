Penn State failed to produce much of anything in its season opener.

The Nittany Lions fell to Monmouth 10-1 in Cary, North Carolina behind an abysmal offensive performance.

After both teams failed to produce a runner through the first six outs, the Hawks got the party started in the second.

Monmouth earned a couple of free-bee runs after loading the bases, as sophomore transfer pitcher Travis Luensmann walked the first run in before an error made the score 2-0.

A solo home run off the bat of Dixon Black extended the lead to 3-0 in the third, and would be the last run Luensmann surrendered before being pulled in the fifth.

The Hawks extended their lead to 9-0 on three RBI singles and two sac flies in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Nittany Lions failed to register a hit until the eighth inning.

Another walk with the bases loaded brought Monmouth’s score total to double digits.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 10-1 loss.

Luensmann loses

Penn State’s starting pitcher was far from dominant in his program debut.

Luensmann pitched four-and-one-thirds innings for the blue and white in his first career collegiate start.

The sophomore transferred from South Carolina, where he appeared in just four games for the Gamecocks and put up a 15.43 ERA.

In his first appearance with the Nittany Lions the righty threw 86 pitches, gave up five walks and struck out seven batters, all while allowing three runs on just three hits.

Luensmann showed flashes, starting the game with a runner-less frame and throwing a six-pitch fourth inning, but the transfer couldn’t seem to settle in.

Despite his struggles, the sophomore will likely get another start as soon as next weekend, with the Nittany Lions losing its top-three starters from last year.

Offendable offense

The blue and white came up short in the box Friday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions failed to score a single run through eight innings, before gathering an unearned tally in the ninth.

Penn State didn’t record its first base runner until the fourth inning, when Cole Bartels drew a hit-by-pitch, going 0-for-9 through the order the first time.

Sophomore infielder Jay Harry finally broke the no-hitter in the eighth inning, but by then the damage had been done.

In total, the Nittany Lions registered just seventh base runners across nine innings, with six of those coming in the seventh inning or later.

Dombroski dominates

Monmouth’s starter proved to have a far more successful outing than his counterpart.

Junior left hander Trey Dombroski didn’t give up a single hit in six innings of work against the Nittany Lions.

Dombroski threw just 59 pitches across those six frames, while allowing just one Penn Stater to reach base and registering seven strikeouts.

The Manasquan, New Jersey native is coming off a season where he went 5-1 on the year and posted a 2.73 ERA across nine appearances.

