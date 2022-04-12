They slid, they dove, they juked — West Virginia base runners managed to out-dance the Penn State defense at nearly every turn.

But Penn State could see the sprinters from a mile away. The Mountaineers arrived at State College with 102 successful stolen bases under their dirt-covered belts.

West Virginia runners have only been thrown out 27 times this season, meaning they have been successful about 80% of the time they’ve taken off on a team.

This is opposed to Penn State’s mere 16 steals and 57% success rate.

Regardless, Penn State gave up four stolen bases to the Mountaineers, though the team did manage one pick off at first later in the game to dampen West Virginia’s spirits.

Coach Rob Cooper said he and his squad knew coming into Tuesday’s matchup that the Mountaineers would be a threat anytime they got on, it was just a matter of containing them.

To do this, Cooper said the team practiced a method not often used in baseball – inconsistency.

Pitchers, he said, had to mix up their looks, motions, strides and other normal procedural go-tos to keep runners on their toes and less comfortable taking off on Josh Spiegel behind the plate.

“It can [distract you mentally], but we’ve practiced it,” he said. “We’ve worked on it, and at this level, you’ve got to be able to handle it.”

Though against runners like Austin Davis and Victor Scott II, it seemed like Penn State might have been doomed from the start.

Davis and Scott each have more successful steals to their name than Penn State’s entire team this season, at 20 and 26, respectively. And both are successful in their attempts more than 80% of the time.

Tuesday night was no exception as each of them snagged another bag for their stats on the blue and white’s account as did J.J. Wetherholt and four-batter McGwire Holbrook.

Cooper said his pitchers and infielders struggled early in the game to keep up with blue and old gold runners, though things eventually settled down at first base.

At second, though, things were a bit tougher.

The coach said it was harder to coordinate between the pitcher, shortstop and second basemen to keep a runner already in scoring position an extra 90 feet from home plate.

“They’re still going to run, so you’re just trying to make it so you have a fighting chance against it,” Cooper said. “And at second, we didn’t do a very great job at that.”

During practices in preparation for this week’s series against Purdue, the coach said he would not only prepare his pitchers but would be prepared to work on “all of it,” presumably including his infielders and catchers as well.

The Boilermakers are no slouches on the base paths either. As of April 10, the squad from Indiana had stolen 70 total bases and had success over 86% of the time they tried.

Purdue also boasts some intimidating runners for the Nittany Lions, including outfielder Curtis Washington, who had the same amount of steals as Penn State does total and has yet to be caught.

On the other side of the field, Cooper said he tries to utilize a similar strategy of fast and unpredictable movement on the base paths, but he said it’s really a matter of getting on base in the first place.

Plus, in situations like Tuesday, where the Nittany Lions found themselves trailing on the scoreboard substantially, flagrant base running is not an effective strategy, he said.

With three steals, Penn State’s leading thief is Cole Bartels, who also smacked a home run to left against the Mountaineers on Tuesday.

Outside of Bartels, several players have two successful jumps to their name, but many have been caught dead in the second base shallows.

Although Penn State hasn’t excelled in stealing bases, working on the defensive side of the ball is the priority at the moment with the Boilermakers on the horizon.

“We got to get better at that because Purdue is really good at stealing bases as well,” Cooper said.

