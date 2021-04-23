The ball was flying out of the yard Friday night as Penn State and Ohio State combined to swat five home runs.

However, the Buckeyes also found other ways to consistently manufacture runs, scoring in every inning except the seventh and ninth. The methodical offensive showing was too much for the visiting Nittany Lions to overcome, as they fell 11-6 to the home side in Columbus.

Ohio State hit solo home runs in each of the first three innings, as Zach Dezenzo, Sam Wilson and Kade Kern all went deep. The Buckeyes had just one other hit in the first three frames.

Penn State responded with two home runs of its own, as center fielder Johnny Piacentino blasted a grand slam in the third inning and designated hitter Matt Wood knocked a solo big fly in the fifth. The achievement marks the Nittany Lions’ first multi-home run game since April 11 against Purdue.

However, Ohio State found other ways to score runs throughout the contest, tacking on eight more runs. The Buckeyes scored in each of the first six innings of the matchup.

Right-hander Bailey Dees took the ball for Penn State and tossed 4 ⅔ innings, allowing five earned runs. Dees, who earned a no-decision, allowed eight hits and struck out five batters.

He was opposed by Ohio State’s Garrett Burhenn, who tossed seven innings. The righty allowed six runs and seven hits while striking out seven.

Piacentino shows power

Piacentino’s grand slam was the first of his career and the first hit by a Nittany Lion since the 2019 season. The freshman finished the day 1-for-4 at the plate.

Piacentino leads Penn State with six home runs this season. He recorded three homers in a single game in March against Northwestern.

Crucial mistakes

Penn State committed several costly mistakes Friday, allowing Ohio State to score six additional runs. The Buckeyes scored a run on a wild pitch as well as on a fielding error late in the game.

Walks proved to be an even larger problem, as the Nittany Lions allowed Ohio State to draw four walks with the bases loaded to add four more runs. Penn State walked a total of 10 Buckeyes in the contest.

Limited offensive production

While Penn State did notch five runs on two home runs, the Nittany Lions could not muster much offense outside of those two innings. They batted just .200 with runners on base and .125 with runners in scoring position.

In total, Penn State posted a .235 team batting average. The Nittany Lions are 2-8 this season when recording a batting average at or below this mark.

Shortstop Jay Harry was the only Nittany Lion to register more than one hit. The freshman finished the game 3-for-4 with a run scored.

