It was a Scarlet Letter from the Scarlet Knights in Penn State’s series finale against Rutgers. But instead of an A for adultery, the Nittany Lions’ pitching crew was forced to wear an H for h.

In the highest scoring game this season so far, Penn State lost 20-6 to their all-red-clad New Jersey opponents.

Penn State’s pitching struggled virtually immediately and throughout the game to shut down Rutgers’ hitting streaks, though a brief calm did set in midway through, allowing the blue and white to regain some momentum.

Starter Chase Renner began the game by allowing a double to Rutgers lead-off man Ryan Lasko, who by the end of his Saturday appearance was a triple away from hitting the cycle.

By the end of the outing, the Nittany Lions used nine pitchers, the most the team has utilized in a single game this season, and gave up 25 h.

In Friday’s double-header, Penn State used five arms in the first game and only four in the next.

Head coach Rob Cooper said he did not believe his team “executed pitches where they needed to be.”

But in the hurricane that was Rutgers' offense, sophomore Carson Kohls was able to serve as the eye of the storm during his two-and-two-thirds inning appearance.

The Sacramento, California native let up only one hit and one run, providing the blue and white some momentum to beat away at their run deficit and activate offensively.

“He had great body language, great tempo, and he attacked the strike zone and got ahead of guys,” Cooper said.

But the eye of the storm passed in the seventh inning when Kohls was pulled in favor of freshmen Anthony Steele, who also often serves as the team’s designated hitter.

Cooper cited Kohls’ pitch count and the need for other pitcher’s to step-up as the reason for the successful pitcher’s departure from the mound.

“We needed to also find out if some other guys could help us because you don’t always get opportunities to get guys innings,” Cooper said.

Steele struggled to maintain control of his pitches. Among the eight batters he faced in the two-thirds of an inning appearance he made, he walked two, hit two and allowed h from two, pushing in another three runs for the Scarlet Knights.

But control problems have not been unique to Steele among the Nittany Lions this season. The blue and white combined have thrown 24 wild pitches, and catchers have allowed five passed balls.

Cooper said the team must “get better defensively” and continue to block non-ideal pitches as they come, saying his catchers, namely Matt Wood and Josh Spiegel, “are blocking their tails off.”

Despite Saturday’s pitching woes, Cooper said he still believes the overall team pitching philosophy holds up – throw several fresh arms in short bursts without letting pitch count get too high.

Using this strategy, Cooper said he had not noticed a dent in the stamina of his bullpen, but the men on the mound simply failed in their tasks on Saturday.

“We just didn’t execute,” he said. “If anything, I think our guys are stronger because of [Cooper’s pitching strategy.]"

