In its home opening series against Milwaukee, Penn State won the war, taking two of three from their black and gold opponents. But in Sunday’s game, the Nittany Lions lost the final battle, dropping a 12-0 blowout to the Panthers.

Penn State pitching struggled to hold the suddenly-lively Milwaukee batsmen at bay. Eight Nittany Lions took the mound on Sunday with none throwing for more than three innings.

The offense wasn’t much aid either.

The Panthers held the blue and white to a no-hitter until Billy Gerlott landed a single in the sixth inning, which the Nittany Lions only followed up with three more.

For most of the game, Penn State’s defense had to deal with high pressure situations – bases were loaded numerous times, and for the majority of the game Milwaukee runners were in scoring position.

And according to graduate utility man Cole Bartels, the team’s strategy simply did not hold up against today’s pressure, calling Sunday’s performance “pathetic.”

Normally, in tough spots, the outfielder said the team strategy was to “gather itself” and stay “under control pitch-by-pitch.”

Bartels was one of four Nittany Lions with a hit against Milwaukee, though he batted from a somewhat different perspective.

Normally, the outfielder is an early-to-middle lineup batsman, but in the series finale, he served in the leadoff spot, which has been occupied by Jay Harry for some time.

The Belmont, Massachusetts, native said it was “tough to get into the flow of things,” but ultimately he was willing to play in whatever capacity he was needed in.

Head coach Rob Cooper also expressed his disappointment with the team’s Sunday appearance, calling it a “thorough butt-kicking” and gave credit to Milwaukee for their showing.

The coach has utilized a multi-pitcher strategy throughout the season, often calling in four or five arms to throw against an opponent. But the series finale’s eight pitchers seemed exorbitant, even acknowledging the team’s pitching philosophy.

“At the end of the day, we tried to do the same thing,” Cooper said. “We just couldn’t execute.”

Ten walks, six of which came on full counts, gave away free runs and allowed leverage for their opponent, the coach said.

Though one should not generally affect the other, according to Bartels, the struggles on the mound may have also seamed into the morale in the batter’s box.

Bartels said in baseball and sports, more broadly, doing well is “contagious,” and looking at a lead that became increasingly insurmountable throughout the game may have had an “unconscious effect” on overall play.

However, some pitchers still showed promise according to Cooper. Junior Ryan Partridge threw for two and two-thirds innings, the longest of any Nittany Lion, only allowing one run and halting a Milwaukee hitting streak.

Anthony Steele also left his designated hitter position to pitch over 90 mph in the ninth inning, not allowing any runs.

“Truth of the matter is, too, those guys that pitched today are guys that we’re going to need,” Cooper said. “So, they’ve got to learn from this and get better.”

Some of Sunday’s failures were also mental, Cooper said. Players must let go of errors or walks to focus on the current pitch, something the team failed to fully complete against Milwaukee, he said.

If there is not a physical way to change the team’s circumstances, dwelling on earlier moments can only be detrimental, Cooper said.

“If you can’t do it physically, then mentally you can’t do it,” Cooper said.

Penn State faces the 7-11 Youngstown State Penguins on Tuesday, followed by a three game series against Rutgers next weekend, the blue and white’s first Big Ten opponent this season.

Before then, it’s up to the older players to ensure a failure like Sunday doesn’t happen in the future, Bartels said.

“I think we pretty much just have to wipe it, get it out of your memory,” Bartels said. “Take what you can, and move forward, and be ready to fight on Tuesday.”

