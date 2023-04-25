Coming off a three-game sweep of Ohio State, Penn State looked to continue its winning ways as it traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a Tuesday night showdown against the No. 18 Mountaineers at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

It was only two weeks ago when Penn State defeated West Virginia, 11-6, on April 11, however this time the Mountaineers crushed the Nittany Lions, 14-2.

The blue and white had action on the base paths in the top of the second as it had a runner in scoring position, but was unable to convert. West Virginia was also unable to bring in a run with a man on second.

The first hit of the evening came in the home-half of the third, as third baseman Braden Barry ripped one through the hole on the right side of the infield. Nine-hole hitter Sam White followed up with a bloop single to shallow left field, setting up a potential RBI chance for Tevin Tucker with zero outs on the board.

Nittany Lions pitcher Tommy Molsky walked the lead-off hitter Tucker, loading the bases for JJ Wetherholt, who ranks second among batting average in the Big 12. Wetherholt, on the third pitch, crushed the ball to right field just over the 325 sign for a grand slam, giving West Virginia a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

Penn State was able to convert in the top of the fourth when a leadoff single by Jay Harry led to an RBI double for Grant Norris, cutting the Mountaineer lead to three, 4-1.

After an error by left fielder Landon Wallace on a fly ball from Josh Spiegel, the catch was bobbled and Norris was gunned out at home plate in an attempt to cut the lead to two.

Just an inning after Wetherholt’s grand slam, he returned to the plate with the bases juiced and one out. On the third pitch, the designated hitter drove in his fifth run of the evening with a sacrifice fly RBI, extending the West Virginia lead back to four.

Three more runs crossed the plate for the blue and gold as Penn State, in a blink of an eye, found itself down a deep hole, 7-1. The fourth inning continued with the bases loaded as Grant Norris attempted to make the force out at third, but the runner was safe, bringing the score to 8-1.

Mountaineer first baseman Grant Hussey gave his squad its second grand slam in two innings as he cranked a ball to dead center field, slamming the door wide open as West Virginia took a commanding 12-1 lead.

The Nittany Lions were just unable to convert runs every time they were given a chance, and the Mountaineers script was completely flipped. A base hit single by Landon Wallace drove in Wetherholt, making it 13-1 West Virginia.

Penn State responded in the sixth with a solo shot just over the left field wall off of freshman Bobby Marsh’s bat. Marsh crossed home plate shushing the Morgantown crowd, as the score was now 13-2.

The Mountaineers turned to Logan Sauve to come and pinch hit in the sixth inning. Nittany Lions pitcher Kellan Tulio gave up a pinch hit home run on the third pitch, and in the blink of an eye, West Virginia found themselves up 14-2.

Penn State went down quickly in the ninth and snapped its four game win streak in the blowout loss to West Virginia. The blue and white will head back to University Park for a three-game weekend series with Iowa beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

