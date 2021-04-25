Penn State’s offense showed out with double-digit runs in a win over Ohio State Sunday.

The Nittany Lions beat Ohio State 10-6 in the series finale, where offense was plentiful throughout.

The first two innings were dominated by strikeouts as Penn State starter Kyle Virbitsky and Ohio State starter Jack Neely combined for nine strikeouts.

The game was finally opened up when Penn State registered three runs in the third inning. After Curtis Robison doubled to right, the Nittany Lions were able to work around two strikeouts and score their first run thanks to a double from Gavin Homer that scored Robison.

In the very next at-bat, freshman Tayven Kelley’s first home run of his collegiate career gave Penn State a 3-0 lead.

The fourth inning proved big for Ohio State’s offense, as it put up five runs to take its first lead of the ballgame. In the inning, Virbitsky gave up two home runs, which matched his total from the entire rest of the season.

Penn State’s offense was able to regain the lead a couple innings later thanks to doubles from both Josh Spiegel and Parker Hendershot. Penn State scored three runs in the sixth, giving them a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, however, the Buckeyes tied it up at six with a solo home run off of Virbitsky, who was subsequently pulled in favor of reliever Mason Mellott.

For the second inning in a row, Penn State’s offense was able to retake the lead. In the top of the seventh, both Matt Wood and Homer scored on Justin Williams’ double to center.

The double gave Penn State a 8-6 lead, which they would add onto in the top of the ninth thanks to a two-run double from Johnny Piacentino.

Here are some key takeaways from Penn State’s 10-6 win.

Virbitsky’s stats don’t tell the whole story

Virbitsky looked dominant Sunday even despite a brutal fourth inning.

In five innings of work, Kyle Virbitsky struck out nine batters and gave up just six hits and two walks, despite giving up six earned runs.

Virbitsky was especially dominant through three innings, allowing only two base runners while striking out six batters and walking none.

Virbitsky earned a no-decision on the day after giving up a homer to the last batter he would face in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Homer does it all

Homer was vital for Penn State on both sides of the ball Sunday.

Homer reached base in three of his five plate appearances, including two hits and a hit by pitch, while scoring two runs and recording a RBI.

The second baseman also registered two putouts and four assists defensively for Penn State.

Mellott shows out

In four innings of relief, Mellott was at his best.

Mellott allowed just three baserunners while striking out five on 47 pitches.

Mellott did not give up a single run Sunday after his last outing against Nebraska nine days ago, when he gave up four runs in just one and one third innings of work.

His ERA dropped over a run from 6.32 to 5.03 on Sunday.

