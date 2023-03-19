Penn State took on Georgetown on Sunday afternoon in the second and final game of the series.

After taking the victory in Saturday’s opener 6-1, the Nittany Lions defeated the Hoyas 7-2 to close out the home opening series in Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Jordan Morales took the mound for the Nittany Lions, searching for his second win of the new campaign in his second start of the year. Morales has appeared in five games this year for the blue and white, striking out 17 and netting a 4.60 ERA.

Jake Bloss was the starting pitcher for Georgetown. Bloss has been dominant for the Hoyas to start this season recording a 2-1 record with a 1.69 ERA in 21 and one-third innings pitched.

The Hoyas threatened early with a two-out double by Owen Carapellotti in the top of the first, but Morales was able to get out of the jam.

The Nittany Lions also had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the first. Kyle Hannon was the first base runner of the day for the blue and white, reaching on a walk and putting himself on third after stealing second and third base. However, Penn State failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Penn State started the scoring off in the bottom of second. After walks by Anthony Steele and Tayven Kelley, Ben Kailher drove in Steele on a single.

In the next at-bat, Kelley scored off another single, this time by Thomas Bramley. The Nittany Lions continued the scoring spree after a two-run double by Jay Harry. The blue and white left the inning with a 4-0 lead.

The Hoyas had another man in scoring position in the top of third, but couldn’t bring in Ubaldo Lopez.

Morales had an efficient game, getting through three innings with 55 pitches and zero runs to his name. Steven Miller came in to relieve for the Nittany Lions in the top of the fourth.

The Nittany Lions added to their scoring titles in the bottom of the fourth. After Kelley’s second walk of the game, he advanced on both a sac bunt and groundout. With the two outs, Harry drove in Kelley for his second hit and third RBI of the game.

After giving up his fifth run, the Hoyas pulled Bloss in favor of Jordan Yoder. Yoder came in and made quick work, striking out the one batter he faced. Penn State led 5-0 at the end of the inning.

Georgetown finally erased the zero from its scoring total. After singles from Michael Eze and Austin Kretzschmar, Angelo D’Acunto reached first on an error by Kailher, scoring Eze. Wrapping up the top of the sixth, the Hoyas trailed by four with the score being 5-1.

Everett Catlett was the second relief pitcher for Georgetown. He had a 12.15 ERA in six and two-thirds innings pitched on the season.

Kailher started off the bottom of sixth with a walk, he then advanced on a steal, then a balk, giving Penn State an opportunity to drive him in from third. The Nittany Lions were unable to score.

Jaden Henline came in for Miller in the top of the seventh. He made quick work of the Hoyas working a 1-2-3 inning with seven pitches in his first inning of work.

Georgetown continued its trend of going to the bullpen often, bringing in graduate transfer Garret Keough from Holy Cross. Other than giving up a single, Keough got through the inning with ease.

Tyler Mead entered the bottom of the eighth inning as the final pitcher for Hoyas. He has netted a 2.13 ERA in 12 and two-thirds innings pitched with four runs allowed, 10 hits and 19 strikeouts.

The Nittany Lions continued to pour it on as Kailher led off the inning with a double, reaching base for a third time. After advancing on a groundout, Kailher scored off a wild pitch. Harry then scored on an error as the inning closed with a 7-1 Nittany Lion lead.

D’Acunto reached on a walk. He was then pinch run for by Jordan Kahn, who scored off of a double from Jake Hyde to make it 7-2. Henline finished his strong outing of work, going three innings with five strikeouts and closing the game out for the blue and white.

