Penn State could be going into a serious period of transition as its top-three starting pitchers are all likely leaving the program before the 2022 season.

Bailey Dees, Kyle Virtbisky and Conor Larkin have been on the roster for four years now and carried significant weight in the starting rotation.

While they are just three players, the veteran leadership and experience they provided to the program will undoubtedly be missed should they indeed move on to the draft.

Dees, the Friday starter for two years, was a workhorse in his time in Happy Valley. He pitched 173.1 innings over his career and leaves with a 4.52 ERA.

Larkin made 23 starts in his Penn State career, including 12 in the 2021 season. He ate up 60 innings this past year and sits with a 4.20 career ERA.

And while he took some time to blossom into the starting role, Virbitsky ended as arguably the most effective of the trio in 2021. The 6-foot-7 righty led the team in innings pitched and strikeouts by large margins.

The stats were up and down at times, but the holes the three are leaving cannot be overstated. Here’s a look at names that could fill those spots come competition time.

Jaden Henline

Jaden Henline is almost a lock to fill one of the starting roles next season.

He made three starts inside of four-game weekends in 2021 and performed well in six appearances out of the bullpen.

He racked up 22 strikeouts over 19 and one-third innings pitched — and despite going 0-1, he limited opponents to a .230 batting average.

Perhaps his most notable stat is his 1.29 walks plus hits per inning pitched. He limited runners and damage with a 3.72 ERA.

He’s one of the few members on the roster with legitimate starting experience as a true freshman, so expect Henline to take one of the spots next season.

Hutch Gagnon

Gagnon posted a solid 3.21 ERA in 2020 but faltered a bit in 2021.

He shot up to a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances while giving up a .333 batting average to his opponents.

Gagnon seems like a logical choice to see some time as a starter in 2022 after he had two starts and solid strikeout numbers in 2020.

Although he struggled at times, it’s clear coach Rob Cooper trusts him with the ball — as he’s seen a solid number of appearances through each of the past two seasons. Aside from Henline, he’s the only other pitcher with recent starting experience currently on the roster.

Gagnon was a standout in 2020 and could play a much larger role on the team after the loss of Dees, Virbitsky and Larkin.

Who knows?

After Gagnon and Henline, the list of players to step up in big roles next season becomes tricky to make.

The pair are the only two on the current roster with recent starting experience, so Cooper will likely have to turn to a number of underclassmen and incoming freshmen.

There’s certainly a possibility to see a rotation-by-committee situation as well, but the specifics of the staff will become clearer as the season draws closer.

Penn State brings in a number of pitchers as a part of its incoming recruiting class, but no matter who starts in 2022, they won’t have the same experience the three-headed monster of Dees, Virbitsky and Larkin did.

