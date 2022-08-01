Penn State Baseball vs. NJIT, Dante Biasi (38)

Pitcher Dante Biasi (38) pitches the ball to a NJIT batter during the Penn State baseball game vs. NJIT at Medlar Field on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Penn State lost to NJIT 6-8.

 John Stinely

A standout Penn Stater earned minor-league recognition today.

Former Nittany Lion pitcher Dante Biasi was awarded Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Biasi pitched five innings, allowed only one hit while and sat down five hitters with a strikeout, in a shutout start for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Pennsylvania native was selected in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft after two seasons in Happy Valley.

So far this year, Biasi has posted an ERA of 3.41 over 71.1 total innings pitched.

