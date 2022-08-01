A standout Penn Stater earned minor-league recognition today.

Former Nittany Lion pitcher Dante Biasi was awarded Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Biasi pitched five innings, allowed only one hit while and sat down five hitters with a strikeout, in a shutout start for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The awards keep rolling in 🏆🏆A second straight scoreless start has earned left-hander Dante Biasi (@Biasi11) Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors 😎📰 STORY: https://t.co/N6ALN8lrmF pic.twitter.com/zSm17FdxVi — Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) August 1, 2022

The Pennsylvania native was selected in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft after two seasons in Happy Valley.

So far this year, Biasi has posted an ERA of 3.41 over 71.1 total innings pitched.

