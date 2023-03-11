Following a walk-off win on Friday afternoon, Penn State battled with Brown in a Saturday doubleheader, manufacturing a second walk-off on the weekend.

In Game 1, the Nittany Lions and Bears battled in a back-and-forth affair as home runs filled the Cary, North Carolina, afternoon sky. At the end of the slugfest, the blue and white captured its ninth win of the season after its second straight walk-off on a two-run blast from junior shortstop Jay Harry who gave the blue and white a 6-4 win.

Penn State climbed back from several one-run deficits but was able to topple the Bears with five home runs by four different Nittany Lions. While Harry mashed two home runs including the walk-off in the 12th inning, graduate student Thomas Bramley, junior infielder Kyle Hannon and freshman Bobby Marsh all hit long balls.

Looking to follow up a third consecutive double-digit strikeout performance from graduate student Daniel Ouderkirk, junior right-hander Travis Luensmann struggled with command in the early innings despite totaling eight strikeouts, four walks and three runs over four and one-third innings.

Penn State opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, as Bramley blasted a leadoff solo home run off Brown starter and sophomore right-hander Santhosh Gottam to jump out to a 1-0 lead.

Brown’s first threat of the contest came in the top of the second inning, loading the bases and knotting the score at 1-1 after an RBI single from senior outfielder Derian Morphew. While Luensmann quickly ended the threat, the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native posted six strikeouts through two innings.

Brown took its first lead of the game in the top of the third on a wild pitch that Bramley couldn’t find, allowing sophomore infield Gunner Boree to score from second base and give the Bears a 2-1 lead.

The lead wouldn’t last long for Brown, as Harry blasted the Nittany Lions’ second home run of the game in the bottom of the third, crushing one over the right-field fence to tie the game at 2-2.

The home run parade continued for Penn State as Marsh mashed another solo shot, giving Penn State a 3-2 advantage after four innings.

After Luensmann was relieved in the top of the fifth inning, freshman lefty Jacob Coffin made his third appearance of the season and was immediately welcomed by a two-run homer from senior Ryan Marra who gave Brown a 4-3 lead.

The long ball continued to be the calling card for Penn State, as Hannon crushed the fourth home run of the game in the bottom of the sixth, tying the contest at 4-4.

Junior right-hander Jaden Henline entered in the seventh to relieve Coffin who posted one and two-thirds innings with just one run. After a scoreless frame, the Nittany Lions had runners on second and third with two outs but were unable to break the tie.

Both teams continued to go silent offensively across the eighth and ninth innings. In the bottom of the 10th, Penn State had runners on second and third with two outs and Johnny Piacentino at the plate. However, the senior outfielder grounded out and the threat was suppressed.

After a dazzling play from Harry ended Brown’s scoring chances in the top of the 11th inning, the 4-4 tie continued into the 12th as Brown held runners on second and third in the top half.

With back-to-back-strikeouts, Henline escaped disaster to keep the score tied. Henline finished his outing with six scoreless innings of work and four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 12th, Harry strode to the plate with one out and a runner on first. The Metuchen, New Jersey, native launched one to right field, giving Penn State its second walk-off in as many days.

After another walk-off win by the Nittany Lions in Game 1 of Saturday afternoon’s double-header against Brown, Penn State looked to complete the day’s work with a second victory on Saturday afternoon.

The blue and white hoped to continue their success on offense as five different Nittany Lions recorded home runs in Game 1 including two from Jay Harry.

However, Brown would not go down easily, and as the Penn State bats came to a halt, the Bears took advantage and won a close game against the blue and white with a final score of 4-3.

To start the second game, Penn State’s offense was nowhere to be found after going through the first three innings without a hit.

The same couldn’t be said for Brown though, as it opened up the scoring in the top of the third after Nittany Lion right-hander Tommy Molsky walked the first two batters to come to the plate, followed by a double into left by Brown first baseman Ryan Marra to make it a 2-0 ball game in favor of the Bears.

Molsky then allowed the next three batters in order to get on base, including a single by catcher Jacob Burley, a double by right fielder Nathan Brasher that scored Burley and a single by left fielder Jared Johnson, giving the Bears a 3-0 lead over Penn State with a man still in scoring position and no outs on the board.

Now the seventh batter of the inning, designated hitter Mika Petersen would reach on a fielding error by Penn State third baseman Jake Cooper, allowing Brasher to score and Johnson to advance to second, furthering the Brown lead to 4-0.

After only two and one-third innings pitched, Tommy Molsky was subbed out after allowing four runs on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

This season, Molsky has allowed nine earned runs and 14 hits in only 11 and one-third innings pitched, fielding a 7.15 ERA. Going into conference and home field play, the righty has a lot to work on and prove to the Nittany Lion faithful.

Molsky’s replacement would be right hander Ben DeMell, who would come into the game and strike out the first two batters he faced, ending the Brown scoring run.

Penn State finally recorded its first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning off the bat of center fielder Johnny Piacentino. However, there would be no follow-up and the Bears would close out the inning allowing only one hit and sustaining their 4-0 lead into the fifth inning.

The bottom of the fifth inning was where the blue and white would record its first run of the game off of a hit by catcher Tyson Cooper, scoring first baseman Anthony Steele, closing in on Brown’s lead and making it a 4-1 game.

The Penn State bats would once again strike heavily in the bottom of the seventh inning as Piacentino and designated hitter Bobby Marsh hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning.

The following two batters struck out, bringing Tyson Cooper to the plate. Cooper then ripped a heater into right field, scoring Marsh and Piacentino, but ended up being tagged out at home to end the inning.

Despite the final out, Penn State was able to cut the lead to only a single run and enter the top of the eighth inning down 4-3.

After neither team scored a run in the eighth inning, the Nittany Lions turned to Ryan Partridge to close out the ninth.

The senior appeared in his third game this season with only two innings pitched and a 4.50 ERA coming into it.

After allowing a single to the first batter at the plate, Brown’s Nathan Brasher, Partridge made a great play on the mound to pick Brasher off at first to clear the bases. He then struck out the next two batters in Jared Johnson and pinch hitter Quinn Rooks to end the ninth.

Partridge pitched well in Saturday afternoon’s game going two and one-third innings allowing only one hit and one walk along with striking out 5 batters.

Unfortunately, the effort on the mound went to waste as the Penn State batters were retired in order to end the game.

After a lackluster performance on offense, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done in the second game of this afternoon’s double-header as they fell to Brown 4-3.

