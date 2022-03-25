Fueled by an early comeback Penn State found a way to split its doubleheader with Rutgers.

The blue and white dropped the first game 6-4, before taking the second 8-6 to move to 8-12 on the season.

Sophomore outfielder Billy Gerlott registered the Nittany Lions first run after reaching third on a triple to open the bottom of the frame. Penn State jumped out to a 4-1 lead thanks to junior catchers Matt Wood and Josh Spiegel.

Things went downhill for the blue and white after sophomore starter Travis Luesmann was pulled during the top of the fourth inning.

Over one and one-thirds innings, senior reliever Tyler Shingldecker was charged with three runs on five hits.

Sophomore Jaden Henline closed the 6-4 loss for Penn State, giving up just one run on two hits across four innings.

Game 2 saw freshman starter Tommy Molsky struggle mightily on the mound in the first frame.

The right-hander gave up four runs in the first inning to give Rutgers a commanding 4-0 lead. The blue and white stormed back in the next two innings, registering three runs to cut its deficit to one.

After the Scarlet Knights added another run, sophomore shortstop Jay Harry hit his second home run of the game to tie things up in the fifth.

Three sac flies, two in the sixth and one in the eighth, gave the Nittany Lions an 8-6 lead that they would hold until the end.

Bizarre bullpen

Coach Rob Cooper is known for making peculiar mound changes, and Friday’s first game brought more of the same.

Cooper’s first questionable decision came early in Game 1 when he pulled Luensmann after just 63 pitches, a season low for the righty.

While the first-year Nittany Lion had two base runners on in the frame, the broader circumstances are what made the move of interest.

Early in the first game of a doubleheader, the blue and white decided to pull its most consistent starting pitcher in the face of a little adversity.

When Luensmann was pulled Penn State held a 4-1 lead, when Shingledecker finally came out, it trailed 5-4.

And while hindsight is 20-20, Shingledecker’s abysmal performance puts the questionable move into further perspective.

The next move in question was arguably completely unnecessary.

With no runners on, two outs and Henline dealing in the top of the ninth, Penn State’s coach decided to insert a new arm into the contest.

While junior Ryan Partridge successfully downed his one batter, it’s hard to understand why he needed to be in there in the first place.

By the end of the second game, Cooper had pitched every one of his four starters, calling into question who would start Saturday’s rubber match.

Nits find base

Despite its loss, nearly every Penn Stater found base in Game 1.

Junior outfielder Tayven Kelley was the only Nittany Lion to fail to reach base in the first game of the doubleheader Friday afternoon.

In total, the blue and white reached base 10 times in Game 1, gathering two walks in addition to its eight hits.

Despite this perceived balance, the top of the order provided most of the squad’s offense in the contest.

The four leadoff guys registered five of the team’s eight hits in the first contest, as well as all four of its RBIs.

Among those to drive in a run for the home team were Wood, Spiegel and Piacentino, who gathered two on a homer.

Spiegel’s two runs driven in alone were more than the Nittany Lions scored in their last game, a 2-1 loss to Youngstown State.

While losing three straight games is never a good thing, silver linings seem few and far between for Penn State.

Jammin Jay

Penn State’s every-day shortstop had his best game of the season Friday evening.

Harry hit two home runs and registered three RBIs on the day, which were both season highs.

Not only was the two homers a season-high, though, it also doubled the sophomore’s career total from two coming in, to four total.

All-in-all, Harry went 2-for-4 in the game and 3-for-8 on the day, with his first hit being a single in the first matchup.

On the defensive end, the shortstop added to his team-high 58 assists, gathering a total of 10 on the day.

The young infielder has started in all 62 Penn State games since he got to campus.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Penn State baseball moves Sunday clash with Rutgers for weather conditions Penn State's Big Ten opening series against Rutgers will look a little different this weekend.