After a Tuesday evening defeat in Morgantown, West Virginia, Penn State looked to continue its chances at making the Big Ten Tournament when it hosted a red hot Iowa team on Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Game 1

The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 9-6, in the first contest of the day.

Iowa struck first on a two-run single by Raider Tello after back-to-back singles by Keaton Anthony and Brennan Dorighi, giving the Hawkeyes an early 2-0 lead.

After Kyle Hannon went down on three straight strikes, Iowa pitcher, Brody Brecht, walked three consecutive batters in Thomas Bramley, Jay Harry and Bobby Marsh, setting up Grant Norris with the bases loaded and one out in the home half of the first.

Norris became the fourth straight Nittany Lion to earn a walk, as with the bases loaded, he brought in a run, cutting the Hawkeye lead to one, 2-1. A wild pitch later, Jay Harry crossed the plate to tie the game. Penn State then took the lead on a groundout RBI.

After one-fifth of an inning pitched, five walks, four runs and one hit, Brody Brecht’s day was over in a blink of an eye. Replacing Brecht in the game was Jack Whitlock.

Iowa returned to the plate with fire as it scored its third run of the afternoon on a sacrifice fly RBI by Ben Wilmes that scored Michael Seegers, putting Penn State’s lead back to one.

Another sacrifice fly, this time from Jay Harry, gave the blue and white its fifth run. The score was 5-3 and the game had yet to have a scoreless inning through two.

Jaden Henline’s afternoon went rather quickly after pitching two full innings. Through 35 pitches, Henline allowed three runs on six hits. As a result of this, Travis Luensmann entered the game.

With two outs in the top of the third, Cade Moss stepped to the plate with the bases juiced. On the second pitch, Moss grounded one to Hannon who threw it across to Spiegel, retiring the side.

During the visiting half of the fourth, a fielding error by center fielder Tayven Kelly advanced the Hawkeye runners, scoring a run in the process — cutting the lead back to one.

Iowa would tie the game on an RBI single by Wilmes and soon after, the bases became loaded once again. This time for Keaton Anthony, who has been red hot all season long. Anthony launched a ball just under the scoreboard in left field for a grand slam, the team’s seventh of the season, busting the game wide open, taking a 9-5 lead over Penn State.

A bright spot for the Nittany Lions was reliever Tommy Molsky, who came in after Luensmann. In the top half of the seventh, Molsky allowed no hits or runs while striking out two in the process.

Molsky returned to the mound for the eighth inning and continued to dominate as he struck out two more batters while giving up only one hit. The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native ended his day with three shutout innings allowing two hits and earning five strikeouts.

Tayven Kelly started the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff triple, setting up Anthony Steele with an RBI opportunity with his team down four. Steele struck out swinging and Kyle Hannon singled to cut the lead to three.

Jay Harry grounded out to first and Penn State fell in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Game 2

Following a disappointing end to Game 1, the Nittany Lions looked to bounce back in Game 2 of Saturday’s double header with Jordan Morales on the mound.

The blue and white took full advantage of the incredible amount of mistakes and control errors by the Hawkeye bullpen, as the Nittany Lions notched an 8-4 win against Iowa on only four hits.

Penn State came out of the gate headstrong in similar style to the first contest of Saturday’s double header, tacking three runs on the board early off a 436-foot rocket to deep center field by third baseman Grant Norris.

Iowa’s starting pitcher, Marcus Morgan, struggled early on with his control as the right-hander walked the first two batters of the game for Penn State on eight straight balls.

Morgan would walk two more in the bottom of the second inning, followed by another walk from relief pitcher, Aaron Savary, to load the bases.

Penn State catcher, Thomas Bramley, earned another run for the Nittany Lions on a fielder’s choice grounder, giving the blue and white a 4-0 lead.

Morgan would only stand on the mound for one and one-third innings, allowing four runs on five walks and one hit.

Second baseman Kyle Hannon was the next to add to an already impressive Penn State lead as the slugger hit a solo shot to right-center field, furthering the Nittany Lion lead to 5-0 after four innings.

Penn State starter, Jordan Morales, put on a show in his four innings pitched for the Nittany Lions, shutting out the Hawkeyes surrendering only two hits, three strikeouts, and a walk.

Daniel Ouderkirk took the mound for Penn State following a stellar performance from Morales.

However, his appearance was short lived as Ourderkirk continued to struggle with his control issues and walking batters, as three Hawkeye runners crossed the plate with only one out before the end of the graduate student’s outing.

In only one-third of an inning pitched, Daniel Ouderkirk opened up a path for Iowa to get back into Saturday afternoon’s ballgame allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.

Anthony Steele would get the call, swapping to the mound from the designated hitter spot for Penn State, in what was the biggest test the left-hander has had to face all season.

With the bases loaded, Steele delivered what he was called to the bump to do, recording a strikeout for out number two and forcing a pop out for the third out. This left three Hawkeye runners stranded, and capped off the inning with Penn State holding on to a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Nittany Lions looked to regain momentum going into the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Hawkeye bullpen gave them that exact chance as Iowa would cycle through three pitchers as Penn State tallied three runs on five walks. Not a single hit was recorded in the half of the inning.

After six, the Nittany Lions held a convincing 8-3 lead.

Other than the slight loss of control by Ouderkirk, Penn State’s bullpen was lights out on Saturday afternoon, allowing only three runs on five hits and stranding 10 Hawkeye batters on base.

Both offenses slowed down towards the end of the game as the score remained 8-3 in favor of Penn State headed into the top of the ninth inning.

Despite giving up a run on the inning, Steven Miller delivered the closing pitch as Iowa center fielder Kyle Huckstorf grounded into a routine double play to end the game.

Penn State delivered an impressive 8-4 victory to even the series up at one game apiece against conference rival Iowa, and looks to win the series on Sunday afternoon.

