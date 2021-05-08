Penn State salvaged the third and final game of its weekend series against Iowa Saturday.

The Nittany Lions dropped the first game 5-3 but led the whole way in the second, eventually winning 5-4 to split the doubleheader.

Game 1 was fueled by early offense for Iowa. In the second inning, the Hawkeyes put up three runs on Penn State starter Conor Larkin.

Larkin walked two batters to start the inning before an error loaded the bases with no outs. Two singles and a run-scoring double-play ball made it 3-0 Iowa.

The Nittany Lions were able to get on the board thanks to Justin Williams’ RBI single in the top of the fifth, but the Hawkeyes responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to bring their lead back to three.

The Hawkeyes added to their lead in the sixth with a single to right that gave them a 5-1 lead.

Penn State attempted to stage a comeback in the eighth inning but was unable to put up the necessary runs, scoring just twice in the frame. Iowa reliever Grant Leonard struck out the side to end the game with a final score of 5-3.

In Game 2, the Nittany Lions were able to grab their first lead of the series since the first inning on Friday.

In the first inning Cole Bartels’ single to center scored an unearned run for Penn State. Curtis Robison, who scored on Bartels’ single, reached second base earlier in the inning on an error after Iowa’s center fielder misjudged a fly ball to center.

The Nittany Lions doubled their lead in the fifth inning thanks to another error from Iowa’s outfield. After Parker Hendershot singled to move Robison to third, Iowa left fielder Brayden Frazier’s relay home was off the plate and bounced away from catcher Austin Martin, which allowed Robison to score.

Kyle Virbitsky threw six innings of shutout baseball for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions extended their lead to 3-0 in the seventh thanks to a sacrifice fly to right from Bartels.

Johnny Piacentino made it 5-0 on a two-run double over the glove of Iowa’s shortstop. The two-out double came after a 38-minute delay for lightning.

Iowa finally got on the board thanks to an infield single in the bottom of the eighth. After Mason Mellott only recorded one out in the eighth, Tyler Shingledecker closed the inning by promptly recording the last out and stranding two runners in the process.

Logan Evans gave up three runs on a balk, walk and single in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough as Iowa fell to the Nittany Lions 5-4 after a tag out at home ended the game.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s doubleheader.

Larkin struggles in loss

In Game 1, Larkin struggled to find consistent command and wasn’t able to escape his sixth loss of the season.

In four and two-thirds innings of work, Larkin gave up four runs, including three earned runs to Iowa. The right hander gave up six hits and walked five batters, allowing 11 base runners while facing 24 batters.

Larkin’s loss comes exactly one week after his longest performance of the season against Michigan State. He pitched seven innings and allowed just two runs in the contest.

Larkin’s five walks were by far the most he’s given up in a single outing on the season. Larkin came into Saturday having only walked 11 batters in 47 and two-thirds innings of work this season.

Virbitsky shuts down Iowa

Virbitsky was outstanding on the bump in Game 2 for Penn State.

In six shutout innings, Virbitsky threw 100 pitches and registered eight strikeouts while only facing 20 hitters. He gave up just one hit, one hit by pitch and no walks to Iowa batters Saturday.

It was just the second time all season that Virbitsky was able to hold his opponent from scoring, with the other coming one month earlier against Purdue on April 10.

The right hander recorded his third win of the season, bringing his record back to .500 for the year.

Robison produces in both games

Robison did it all for Penn State in its two games Saturday.

While Robison recorded just two hits on the day, he was able to reach base four times and score three of Penn State’s eight runs Saturday.

Robison hit two doubles, drew a hit by pitch and reached second on an error. The right fielder also registered five putouts on the day, all of which came in Game 2.

Robison only rose a couple of batting average points from .264 to .266, but the Nittany Lions felt his impact in ways that outdid the numbers.

