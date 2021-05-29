Penn State split its final two games of the season with a loss to Purdue and a win over Minnesota Saturday.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Boilermakers 7-4 but beat the Golden Gophers 7-3. Coach Rob Cooper’s squad finished its season with a record of 18-24.

Penn State and Purdue were each able to put a run on the board by the end of the first inning in Game 1.

In the top of the first, Matt Wood reached base on a hit by pitch and eventually scored the team’s first run of the game thanks to an RBI double from Josh Spiegel.

The Boilermakers responded with an RBI single off of Penn State starter Bailey Dees in the bottom of the inning to tie the score back up.

The Nittany Lions added another run in the second thanks to a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Wood.

Dees’ start was cut short before he took the mound in the bottom of the third.

Conor Larkin took over for Dees on Saturday after weather postponed the game for two straight days. The outing marked Larkin’s first appearance in relief since the 2019 season.

The fourth inning was very productive for the Boilermakers, as they took their first lead of the game, scoring three runs in the inning. A lead-off home run tied the game at 2 before a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single gave Purdue a 4-2 lead.

Purdue added three more runs in the seventh inning with reliever Ralph Gambino on the mound.

Johnny Piacentino cut the lead to three with a two-run home run in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough as Penn State fell to Purdue 7-4.

In Game 2, Minnesota took an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double past the first-base bag off of Penn State starter Kyle Virbitksy.

Penn State and Minnesota each added a run in the third inning, with the Nittany Lions scoring on a sacrifice fly from Wood.

The blue and white was able to even the score in the fourth thanks to its second sacrifice fly of the game, this time coming off the bat of Jay Harry to score Curtis Robison.

Penn State took a lead for the first time in Game 2 after two singles in the fifth. Both Robison and Parker Hendershot registered two-out RBI knocks to give Penn State a 4-2 lead.

The Nittany Lions added to their score for the fourth straight inning with a couple of RBIs in the sixth. Spiegel’s sacrifice fly and Justin Williams’ double gave the blue and white a 6-2 lead.

Penn State added to its lead in the seventh after Wood reached due to catcher’s interference on a ball that would’ve been scored as an RBI sac fly regardless.

Virbitsky threw 12 strikeouts over seven innings in a win for the Nittany Lions.

Mason Mellott gave up a run in relief in the eighth, but Steven Miller put up a scoreless frame in the ninth to keep the score at 7-3.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s season-ending doubleheader.

Larkin struggles in relief

In his last appearance of the season, Larkin struggled to shut down Purdue’s offense.

In three and two-thirds innings of work, Larkin allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks. The righty threw 87 pitches in relief of Bailey Dees, who originally started the game on Thursday.

Saturday was Larkin’s first relief appearance of the season, but it was his second straight outing in which he struggled on the mound.

In his last two outings of the year, Larkin threw a combined four and two-thirds innings while allowing seven runs on 10 hits and seven walks.

Virbitsky strong in Game 2

Virbitsky was superb on the mound for Penn State.

In seven innings of work, Virbitsky threw 102 pitches, giving up just two runs on five hits and one walk.

The right-hander didn’t allow another run to score after giving up an RBI single in the third inning.

Virbitsky registered 12 strikeouts on the day, a season high for the junior. He finished with the most Ks doled out by a Penn State pitcher in 2021.

Wood unconventionally important

Despite only registering one hit across two games, Wood proved important to his team in several different ways.

The catcher and designated hitter racked up three RBIs on two sacrifice flies and a catcher’s interference. He scored two runs and reached base thanks to a single and a hit by pitch.

Despite going 1-for-7 at the dish, Wood registered 13 putouts from behind the plate in Game 2 alone.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+4 Jake Zembiec brought ‘drip’ to Penn State football after career-ending injury Through the latter half of the 2010s to the early portion of the 2020s, the word “drip” has …