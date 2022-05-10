Following a three-game sweep of Michigan State, Penn State had a quick turnaround with a road game against Georgetown the next day.

The Nittany Lions might’ve been better suited to just take the day off, as they were stomped 9-0 by the Hoyas.

After a scoreless first two innings, Georgetown got on the board with a four-hit third.

The blue and gray used three RBI singles from senior Tony Barecca, graduate student Ethan Stern and sophomore Jake Hyde to make it 3-0.

Penn State pitched three different arms in the fourth while Georgetown cycled through its lineup, taking advantage of four walks and building a commanding 9-0 lead.

Plenty of names got on the scorecard in the inning, including RBI doubles from Hyde and junior Andrew Ciufo. Freshman Owen Carapellotti notched an RBI single as well.

The Hoyas were held scoreless after their big fourth inning, but the hot start was more than enough for coach Edwin Thompson’s team.

The blue and white had its best scoring opportunity in the eighth inning, when a pair of walks put two runners on with no outs, but three straight outs ended the inning.

The Nittany Lions limped to the finish line at Prince George’s Stadium, ending their first shutout loss since March 20.

Offense falls flat

Coach Rob Cooper’s team was dynamic in its previous series against Michigan State, totaling 47 hits while scoring double-digit runs in all three games.

Facing the Hoyas, however, the Nittany Lions were lifeless in the box.

Georgetown pitchers made life difficult for the blue and white’s offense, which mustered just two hits all night while striking out seven times.

Penn State also failed to last long in its at-bats, turning on pitches at the first chance while producing mostly disappointing results.

Center fielder Johnny Piacentino and second baseman Ben Kailher were the only Nittany Lions to get hits Tuesday night.

Despite maintaining his on-base streak with an eighth-inning walk, even catcher Matt Wood went without a hit against the Hoyas, finishing 0-for-3 on the day and snapping his 26-game hitting streak.

Defensive woes

The offense may have been stagnant at the plate, but Penn State’s defense wasn’t doing it any favors.

Freshman starter Tommy Molsky found the strike zone well, but his pitches proved easy for the Hoyas to swing on — as he gave up five earned runs on eight hits.

Reliever Ryan Partridge, who entered the game looking to slow down opposing bats, only prolonged the six-run fourth inning.

Partridge struggled with his control in his outing, walking three batters and giving up four runs without registering a single out.

Beyond the mound, the blue and white’s fielders were charged with two errors and looked unprepared for the challenge they faced in Bowie, Maryland.

Time to regroup

On the bright side for the Nittany Lions, Tuesday’s game was nonconference and doesn’t statistically impact their postseason aspirations.

Cooper and company’s road trip this weekend in Columbus, Ohio, when it faces off against Ohio State for a three-game series.

It looks to be a winnable series for Penn State, as the Buckeyes enter with a paltry 6-13 Big Ten record.

The blue and white would be wise to wipe Tuesday’s loss to the blue and gray from its memory and shift its focus to beating Ohio State.

