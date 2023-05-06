Penn State baseball shutout in 10-run defeat to Rutgers, drop series with just two hits

After being plagued by strikeouts Friday night, Penn State looked to avoid a further free-fall in the Big Ten standings ahead of a Saturday night showdown against Rutgers.

As freshman Christian Coppola compiled 13 strikeouts in a 8-1 thrashing by Rutgers Friday night, the Scarlet Knights’ gauntlet offense was overwhelming for the Nittany Lions, who dropped the series with a 10-0 loss.

As Coppola capped off a Friday night win for Rutgers, fellow rotation arm and junior right-hander Drew Conover picked up where the former left off, posting seven scoreless innings with just two hits and nine strikeouts.

Dropping to 6-10 in Big Ten play and losing its fourth conference series of the season, Penn State was sunk by 10 runs in the first three innings by Rutgers as its typically commanding offense was stagnant for the second night in a row.

Entering the contest second on the Nittany Lions in ERA with an impressive 3.62 mark, junior right-hander Jaden Henline toed the rubber for his seventh start of the 2023 campaign, looking to silence a mighty Scarlet Knights order.

Following a scoreless opening frame with weak contact from the top of the Penn State order, Henline was unable to get through the first inning as Rutgers exploded with six runs on six hits as the junior collected just two outs.

Amid the six-run explosion, the Scarlet Knights capitalized on a pair of two-run doubles from junior outfielder Evan Sleight and freshman utilityman Hugh Pinkney as junior infielder Jordan Sweeney and senior catcher Andy Axelson each tacked on RBI-singles.

After a scoreless top of the second for Penn State, graduate student right-hander Steven Miller strode to the mound for his first full inning of work after retiring the final out in the first.

In the bottom of the second, Rutgers reached eight runs for the second time. Miller’s lack of command and control allowed for Ryan Lasko to score on a wild pitch and Trevor Cohen to bring home another run with a sacrifice-fly.

With Rutgers leading 8-0, Miller’s struggles continued in the bottom of the third as Lasko’s strong weekend continued with an RBI-double. After a run-scoring groundout by Chris Brito, the Scarlet Knights took a 10-0 lead heading to the fourth frame.

As Conover’s dominant night continued, the Penn State bats were unable to scratch across a run despite senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino and graduate student Grant Norris reaching base in the top of the fourth. In the bottom half, Miller fired the first scoreless frame for the Nittany Lions, inducing a quick 1-2-3 inning.

In the top of the fifth, Conover recorded his seventh strikeout, stranding a pair for his fifth consecutive scoreless inning. In the bottom, redshirt freshman right-hander Ben DeMell returned to action for the first time since April 18, throwing a scoreless frame.

Despite pitching for the first time in just over two weeks, DeMell was sharp in his two scoreless innings. However, heading into the eighth inning, Penn State remained trailing 10-0 as stellar defense from the Scarlet Knights held the Nittany Lions to just two hits.

With one run and just seven hits across the past 18 innings and games that culminated with another series loss, Penn State has been pushed to the brink of not making the Big Ten Tournament, a once prominent goal for a veteran team.

