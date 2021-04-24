Penn State’s offense was unable to produce a single run in its early afternoon loss to Ohio State Saturday.

The Nittany Lions lost 7-0 on a day in which they reached base only one more time than they struck out.

Ohio State got on the board early after a single, sacrifice to center and wild pitch scored three runs for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes added another run in the fifth inning after a sacrifice fly to right field scored Ohio State third baseman Nick Erwin, who had tripled to lead off the inning. The run gave Ohio State a comfortable 4-0 lead.

After Penn State starter Conor Larkin was pulled after the fifth inning, Jared Freilich pitched the sixth and gave Ohio State an even bigger cushion. Freilich gave up two runs on three hits to give the Buckeyes a 6-0 lead.

Penn State reliever Chad Rogers walked in another run after he loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, giving Ohio State a 7-0 lead.

Here are some key takeaways from Penn State’s shutout loss to Ohio State.

Larkin overcomes rough first inning

After a first inning where he gave up three runs and allowed three base runners, Larkin was able to battle through four more innings with a lot less trouble. Larkin gave up only one run and two hits through his next four innings.

The righty threw 89 pitches through five innings of work in a game where he once again got little run support.

Larkin’s ERA went up from 4.79 to 5.32 after his fifth loss of the season on Saturday.

Strikeouts galore

Two of the Big Ten’s top strikeout pitchers lived up to that standard Saturday.

Ohio State starter Seth Lonsway struck out six batters in seven innings, while Larkin added seven Ks in five innings. Lonsway went into Saturday’s game as the conference’s third-highest strikeout guy, while Larkin entered tied with fellow Nittany Lion Kyle Virbitsky for 13th.

Lonsway pitched seven shutout innings of work, allowing only six base runners on 100 total pitches.

Penn State relievers Jaden Henline, Rogers and Carson Kohls added three strikeouts for the Nittany Lions, giving them 11 total strikeouts on the day.

Penn State’s offense struggles

For the third time this season, Penn State’s offense failed to score a run in a game.

The Nittany Lions registered only three hits across nine innings while stranding five total batters. The offense was able to put on four more guys on base thanks to three base on balls and one hit by pitch.

Saturday’s lack of offense was nothing new for the blue and white, who has lost its sixth-straight game.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Penn State baseball struggles to keep scoring pace, falls to Ohio State The ball was flying out of the yard Friday night as Penn State and Ohio State combined to sw…