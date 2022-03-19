Penn State’s 5-4 home-opening victory went as well as it could’ve hoped, and the pitching staff is a big reason why.

The blue and white were riding a strong defensive effort into Lubrano Park, coming off a 1-0 decision against UMass last weekend.

The Nittany Lions picked up right where they left off.

The trio of Travis Luensmann, Tyler Shingledecker and Jaden Henline combined for 12 strikeouts against Milwaukee, holding the Panthers to seven scoreless frames.

Three of the strikeouts came against lead-off hitter Luke Seidel, who plays summer ball for the State College Spikes. The outfielder went 0-for-5 on the evening.

“I thought we pitched extremely well,” coach Rob Cooper said. “Luensmann was very good, Shingledecker was really [good] and obviously Henline was great.”

Luensmann set the tone for the night, going four and two-thirds innings and striking out six. While the South Carolina transfer did give up Milwaukee’s only four runs of the evening, it was a strong effort nonetheless.

“Travis had a great start, today,” Shingledecker said, “Coming from the bullpen, it makes it a whole lot easier when the starter is filling up the zone.”

All three pitchers were dotting up the zone Friday, combining for a strike rate of 72.8%. This is a positive sign for a team that has had control issues in previous outings.

Shingledecker came on the mound in the top of the fifth inning to relieve Luensmann, and he proved too much to handle for the Panthers.

In two and one-third innings, the leftie faced eight batters, striking out three and allowing just two hits. The victory was the sixth win in Shingledecker’s career, bringing his season mark to 3-1.

“We were attacking guys, making them uncomfortable and getting them in 0-2 and 1-2 counts,” Shingledecker said. “[Getting ahead in the count] just makes it a whole lot easier.”

The third pitcher to hit the bump for the blue and white was Henline, the sophomore.

The New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, native threw a near-flawless final two frames, allowing just one hit and adding three strikeouts to the tally.

The final three outs were each met with thunderous cheers from the over-600 fans in attendance rallying behind the Nittany Lions.

Henline leads the team in saves (3) and is averaging 1.36 strikeouts per inning this season.

For the often-criticized bullpen, it was a clutch performance that included shutting out Milwaukee for the final four innings, eventually preserving a slim one point lead.

“It was just a matter of keeping us in the game for as long as possible for our hitters,” Shingledecker said.

The defensive effort bought time for a hot-and-cold offense that trailed by two runs entering the seventh inning.

Cooper said the bullpen’s dominant pitching was all part of the plan.

“I told the guys that you have to truly believe in your heart that we can do this thing,” Cooper said. “If you can win the [last four innings] 1-0, you can win the game 5-4.”

Cooper’s bunch will meet the Panthers two more times this weekend and hope to see more brilliance from the mound.

“The culture is really good,” Cooper said. “[The team] believes in each other, they’ve worked their tails off . . . . We are really getting there.”

