On Friday, Penn State put on a spectacular display of offensive prowess against Purdue, cruising to a dominant 15-3 victory.

The Nittany Lions' batters came alive with a remarkable 14 hits, including three home runs and one double, which proved to be too much for Purdue's pitching staff to handle.

The game started with Purdue’s junior catcher Connor Caskenette singling through the left side, bringing in senior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. for an RBI in the bottom of the first inning.

Penn State was able to respond in the top of the second inning on a two-run homer off the bat of freshman designated hitter Bobby Marsh.

In the top of the fifth inning, senior center fielder Tayven Kelley singled through the right side, scoring Marsh and putting Penn State up 3-1.

The Nittany Lions continued to apply pressure in the top of the sixth inning, with redshirt senior first baseman Josh Spiegel hitting a sacrifice fly to bring in junior second baseman Kyle Hannon, and Kelley singling up the middle for two more RBIs.

Junior right fielder Billy Gerlott reached base on a fielding error, allowing graduate senior catcher Thomas Bramley to score and add two more runs to Penn State's tally.

Junior right-hander Jaden Henline was able to go six and one-third innings for the Nittany Lions. He allowed only three runs and earned the win.

The top of the sixth inning saw the Nittany Lions unleash a barrage of offense with a grand slam by Thomas Bramley and a two-run homer by graduate transfer third baseman Grant Norris, both off of Purdue's junior left-hander Cal Lambert.

Marsh also contributed an RBI single to right center, pushing Penn State's lead up to 13-1.

Despite the daunting deficit, Purdue tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning. Senior first baseman Jake Parr singled to center field, scoring junior center fielder Couper Cornblum.

Cornblum later singled through the left side in the bottom of the seventh inning, bringing in fifth-year senior second baseman Evan Albrecht.

However, Penn State's pitching staff held strong, allowing only three runs on ten hits.

Penn State's lineup demonstrated its depth and power, with six players collecting multiple RBIs.

Kelley led the team with three RBIs, while Thomas Bramley and Grant Norris contributed four and two RBIs, respectively, thanks to their home runs.

Marsh also had a standout performance, collecting two hits and two RBIs.

Senior left-hander Ryan Partridge contributed 2 and two-thirds innings of relief, yielding no runs on five hits, two strikeouts, and one.

Purdue's pitching struggled throughout the game, with starter sophomore right-hander Khal Stephen allowing six runs on four hits over 5 and two-thirds innings.

Junior right-hander CJ Backer and Lambert both failed to record an out, giving up eight runs in total.

Sophomore right-hander Carter Doorn provided three and one-thirds innings of relief for the Boilermakers, surrendering one run on four hits.

The blue and white played a clean game behind its pitchers, allowing zero errors. This greatly aided a team that, so far this season, is top three in the Big Ten in errors allowed with 36.

The Nittany Lions emerged victorious with a resounding 15-3 win, showcasing their powerful offense and solid pitching.

With the win, the Nittany Lions extended their win streak to five as they head into Saturday’s game, where they can clinch their first Big Ten series win of the year.

The win streak is Penn State’s longest of the year, and the last time it had a win streak of five or more games was last year.

Penn State improved to 19-11 on the year and 2-5 in conference play. Purdue dropped to 14-18 and 5-5 in conference play

